When it comes to interactive home workouts, treadmills and exercise bikes often steal the spotlight. However, they also tend to neglect your upper body. For a well-rounded fitness program, you should consider adding a rowing machine to the mix.

Hydrow makes our favorite rowing machines designed to silently recreate the feeling of rowing on the water. Often referred to as "the Peloton of rowing," Hydrow's rowing machines allow you to participate in live or on-demand rowing classes led by world-class athletes and Olympians, all in the comfort of your living room. If you've been eyeing a Hydrow Rower, both of the company's smart rowing machines are being steeply discounted for the Fourth of July.

Now through Sunday, July 7, Hydrow is offering $400 off the Hydrow Pro Rower and $200 off the Hydrow Wave Rower. These 4th of July fitness deals can seriously upgrade your at-home workout routine to help you get healthier this summer.

Hydrow Pro Rower Hydrow Hydrow Pro Rower A 22” touchscreen display and impressive front-facing speakers bring the river to your home for the best rowing exeprience. You can also pivot the full HD screen for On the Mat workouts – including yoga, Pilates, and strength training – that complement your rowing. $2,195 $1,795 Shop Now

Hydrow Wave Rower Hydrow Hydrow Wave Rower Reach your fitness goals with on the water workouts led by expert athletes and Olympians. Perfectly sized for apartments or smaller homes, the Hydrow Wave Roller stows away vertically in seconds. $1,695 $1,495 Shop Now

Both the Hydrow Pro Rower and Hydrow Wave Rower are designed with patented electromagnetic drag technology that gives the rower water-like resistance. With three ways to experience your rowing workout — live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. — the workouts are immersive and surprisingly lifelike.

The Hydrow Pro Rower features a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen that is sweatproof to watch over 4,000 on-demand workout classes with a Hydrow membership. It also has built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your own music while you train. You can also pivot the full HD screen for On the Mat workouts – including yoga, Pilates, and strength training – that complement your rowing.

If you're worried about the size of your space, you can also save on the Hydrow Wave — a more streamlined and compact version of the Hydrow Rower. It is 30% lighter and smaller than Hydrow's original rowing machine and has a crisp and responsive 16-inch display.

