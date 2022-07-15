Shopping

Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 30% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
zendaya 1280
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also make waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers for 30% off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Euphoria actress has been spotted casually strutting in the discounted comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have also been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$100$70

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

Below, ET Style rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom:

UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
$110
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
$110$65
UGG Bixbee Bootie
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Bixbee Bootie
$35
UGG Scuff Slipper
UGG Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuff Slipper
$80
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
$60
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
$140
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
$98
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
$88
UGG Hank Joggers
UGG Hank Joggers
Nordstrom
UGG Hank Joggers
$85

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Underwear and Bras

Sunday Riley's Bestsellers for Radiant Skin Are On Sale at Nordstrom

20 of the Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Shop Royal-Approved Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is Here: 10 Best Deals to Shop Today

Save on Barefoot Dreams Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

The 12 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale