Chunky loafers are one of this season's hottest trends and Gigi Hadid is adding the preppy shoe into her fall footwear rotation. Just weeks ago, she was seen wearing the new platform UGGs en route to her Guest in Residence pop-up in New York City. Even more recently, the supermodel wore a pair of Reformation's leopard print loafers in between shows at Paris Fashion Week.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Hadid stepped out in a relaxed orange jumpsuit, but the stylish loafers with added animal print flair can be paired with practically everything in your closet this fall. Reformation is a Hollywood go-to, having been a part of Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon wardrobe. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Reformation makes sustainable clothing, including the super stylish shoes worn by Gigi Hadid, from low-impact materials and repurposed fabrics.

If you want to get on the chunky lug sole trend loved by Hadid and many other celebs known for their exquisite fashion including Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Zoë Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber—just to name a few—the exact Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafers worn by Gigi are still in stock right now.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer - Leopard Reformation Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer - Leopard Reminiscent of the classic penny loafer, these chunky leather-soled loafers are transformed for the modern day with a platform heel and cow-hide silk printed leopard spots. Not only is this style super trendy right now, but the brown tones of the animal print make it the perfect shoe for fall. $248 Buy Now

On October 3, as Paris Fashion Week continued, Hadid opted for an even more comfortable footwear option: UGG Taz Slippers. These cloud-like slip-ons are covered in matte-leather with a super soft and plush wool blend on the inside. And while UGG has always been a popular brand because of it's extreme comfort and lasting quality, more celebrities have been wearing them as of late. Ahead, shop the fashionable UGG Tazz mules before they sell out.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

UGG Tazz Slipper Amazon UGG Tazz Slipper Made from suede, leather, and wool, these UGG slippers are cushioned for comfortable all day wear. If you normally wear a 1/2 shoe size, choose the next one up as they're only sold in whole size options. $120 Buy Now

UGG Tazz Slipper Amazon UGG Tazz Slipper If most of the clothes in your wardrobe are black, you may prefer the black UGG slipper option with the same coziness as the original. $120 Buy Now

