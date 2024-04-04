Matt Czuchry has a message for the Logan Huntzberger haters. The 46-year-old Gilmore Girls alum opened up about the negative backlash to the wealthy Yale student, who served as a primary love interest to Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on the hit show.

Czuchry, who portrayed Logan on seasons five through seven of the series as well as in the 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, was confronted with a viral TikTok about how Rory's love interests lowered women's standards for men.

"We shouldn't be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be relationships or whatever it may be," Czuchry responded with a smile, during an appearance on The Talk.

Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) on 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' - YouTube

In regard to Rory's other key love interests, Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki), Czuchry kept a diplomatic attitude.

"I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess had his strengths and weaknesses and Dean had his strengths and weaknesses, like we all do," he shared. "And I think that the fun of the show is that you've got these characters who are flawed and had these great pieces."

Acknowledging the decades-long debate on the proper love interest for Rory, Czuchry noted, "I think as long as we're not shooting for perfection, then I'm OK with the take."

Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on 'Gilmore Girls' - Warner Bros.

Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons and starred Lauren Graham as the highly caffeinated young mother, Lorelai Gilmore, to Bledel's Rory.

The show, which was created by married writing team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, is still the subject of popular debate years later.

In April 2023, Amy shared with ET that she still hopes to once again work with Graham.

"I want to work with Lauren so badly," she told ET at the time. "Now, all we do is have lunch together and as much as I enjoy having spicy Bloody Marys with her at noon -- which is very enjoyable -- I would really love to get back in the ring with her again."

