Gisele Bündchen is issuing an emotional plea for help amid devastation in southern Brazil.

The 43-year-old supermodel called attention to the recent flooding in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, calling it "the worst tragedy in its history." Bündchen shares horrific footage of the flood ravaging homes, bridges and entire towns as people appear to flee the wreckage.

"Heavy rains flooded entire towns in most part of the state," Bündchen explains. "It's not one or two cities, it's more than 350 cities affected. People are not only losing their houses, their jobs, they're losing everything. And there are many still to be rescued."

She continues, "Nobody was ready for such devastation. Towns are isolated, roads and bridges were destroyed, people have no electricity, no clean water to drink and many have been separated from their loved ones."

Becoming choked up, she also acknowledges that "many lives were lost."

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that, so far, at least 105 people have been killed and 130 additional been reported missing as a result of the floods. On top of that, 164,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

"It's painful, it's heartbreaking," Bündchen says, asking her followers to join her in making donations to the Luz Alliance Emergency Fund in partnership with the Brazil Foundation.

"Let’s all join together to help the thousands of people who need us - no amount is too small," she adds in her caption. "Together we can make a difference."

On Saturday, Bündchen shared a series of before and after pictures showcasing the tragic impact of the flood.

"My heart breaks for the Brazilians who are living through the devastation of the massive floods in Rio Grande do Sol this week," she wrote at the time. "Thousands of people have sadly lost everything. My team and I have been received many inquiries about where to donate to get funds directly to the people dealing with this disaster."

In addition to donating money, she said that anyone able to provide aid locally could contribute "mattresses and pillows, all types of bedding, toiletries, cleaning products, all types of clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, pet food, and general daily living items" at a collection drop off.



She added, "We need to come together and support our communities that have been devastated by these floods. Anything you can do to help will make a difference; no act of kindness is too small. The most important thing is to take care of each other in any way we can. #HELPBRAZIL"

Gisele Bundchen looks on during a tour of the IWC Manufacturing Centre on April 10, 2024 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

