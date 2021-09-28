Shopping

Glitz Up Game Day With the NFL x BaubleBar Jewelry Collection

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
BaubleBar x NFL
BaubleBar

Rooting for your favorite football team just got more stylish! Fashion jewelry brand BaubleBar has teamed up with the National Football League on a collection of jewelry pieces that represents all 32 NFL teams. 

The NFL x BaubleBar collection brings a touch of glitz and glamour to game night. The range offers earrings, necklaces and bracelets featuring team logos, mascots and helmets. The pieces are perfect for pairing with team jerseys and tees whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home.

From the Arizona Cardinals to the Washington Football Team, every football fan is sure to find the perfect bauble to wear while cheering on the team. 

See the entire NFL x BaubleBar collection and shop ET Style's favorite picks below. 

Atlanta Falcons Silver Helmet Charm Necklace
Atlanta Falcons Silver Helmet Charm Necklace
BaubleBar
Atlanta Falcons Silver Helmet Charm Necklace
A paper clip chain with a bedazzled helmet charm. 
$48
Seattle Seahawks Logo Gold Hoops
Seattle Seahawks Logo Gold Hoops
BaubleBar
Seattle Seahawks Logo Gold Hoops
Large tube hoop earrings, featuring a sparkly pavé logo. 
$48
New Orleans Saints Gold Chain Necklace
New Orleans Saints Gold Chain Necklace
BaubleBar
New Orleans Saints Gold Chain Necklace
A chunky chain nameplate necklace. 
$48
Baltimore Ravens Gold Pisa Bracelet
Baltimore Ravens Gold Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Baltimore Ravens Gold Pisa Bracelet
The bestselling Pisa Bracelet is given a new NFL look. 
$30
Dallas Cowboys Boot Drop Earrings
Dallas Cowboys Boot Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
Dallas Cowboys Boot Drop Earrings
We love this fun beaded statement drop earring. 
$48
Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
BaubleBar
Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
Wear these mascot studs loud and proud. 
$48

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch NFL Football

Hailey Bieber Is the Superga Global Ambassador

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Baby Line Is Here -- Shop the First Collection!

Jennifer Lopez's Fall Shoe Collection Just Dropped at DSW

Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires to Shop Now

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sister Khloé's New Good American Collection

These Spooky Stylish Costumes from shopDisney Are on Sale Right Now

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' -- Shop the Hottest Looks

Best Handbags for Fall 2021

 