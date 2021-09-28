Glitz Up Game Day With the NFL x BaubleBar Jewelry Collection

Rooting for your favorite football team just got more stylish! Fashion jewelry brand BaubleBar has teamed up with the National Football League on a collection of jewelry pieces that represents all 32 NFL teams.

The NFL x BaubleBar collection brings a touch of glitz and glamour to game night. The range offers earrings, necklaces and bracelets featuring team logos, mascots and helmets. The pieces are perfect for pairing with team jerseys and tees whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home.

From the Arizona Cardinals to the Washington Football Team, every football fan is sure to find the perfect bauble to wear while cheering on the team.

See the entire NFL x BaubleBar collection and shop ET Style's favorite picks below.

