As the NFL Championship Games approach, you might be wondering how to best support your team. And with only four teams in consideration for their place to play in the Super Bowl, there's never been a better time to fan out and show your NFL pride.

BaubleBar has teamed up with the National Football League on a collection of jewelry pieces that represents all 32 NFL teams, and in honor of the Championship Games this Sunday, Jan. 30, BaubleBar is giving you an extra 20% discount on your favorite items with code NFL20.

The NFL x BaubleBar collection brings a touch of glitz and glamour to game night with earrings, necklaces and bracelets featuring team logos, mascots and helmets. The adorable pieces are perfect for pairing with team jerseys and tees whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home.

So whether you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams or San Fransisco 49ers to win a spot in the Big Game, BaubleBar has what you need to cheer in style. Bring your favorite team an extra boost of good luck with any of the stylish pieces in the collection (or stock up for next year's season in advance!).

Not sure how to watch the Championship Games without cable? ET has all the information you need.

Every football fan is sure to find the perfect bauble to wear while cheering on their team. See the entire NFL x BaubleBar collection and shop ET Style's favorite picks to wear to the NFL Championship Games below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendra Scott Sale: How To Get $50 Off Jewelry

Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry

The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals 2022: Save Up to $3,500 on 8K TVs

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Get a First Look!

Everything You Need to Entertain for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs Online Without Cable

17 NFL Merch Items to Get in Time for the Playoffs

How to Watch NFL Football