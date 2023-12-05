It's time to head back to the Coterie for the second half of Good Trouble's fifth season, and ET is exclusively premiering a look at what's to come.

In ET's exclusive featurette, Sherry Cola, Cierra Ramirez, Josh Pence, Booboo Stewart, Zuri Adele, Bryan Craig and more stars of the hit Freeform series share what fans can expect from the "intense" new batch of episodes premiering on Jan. 2. Picking up after the dramatic conclusion of the first half of the season, the new episodes will follow the friends of the Coterie as they encounter the highs and lows of adulthood.

"Season 5B, and the B is for bold," Adele teases as Cola warns that she would describe the latest installment as "edging."

"We were left on the craziest cliffhanger, I think, in Good Trouble history, which is saying something," Ramirez notes.

As fans recall, the season started with Evan getting shot after going to the Farm to ensure Mariana was OK. Evan survived but remained in a coma for some time, and when he woke up, he didn't remember Mariana. In the season 5A finale, after Evan returns to work at Speckulate and gives no indication that he remembers his past with Mariana, the former interim CEO at Speckulate finds herself confronted by Evan's shooter in her room at the Coterie.

"That's kind of like the main balance of the season for Joaquin," Craig explains about his character's dilemma in season 5B. "It's bringing Silas to justice but also protecting the people that he loves."

"I feel like we're really starting to see all these characters sort of grow up and grow into the adults that they're going to be for the rest of their lives. It warms my little heart," Emma Hunton gushes.

"So many things explode by the end of this season in so many different storylines," Craig warns. "There's a lot of boiling pots of water and they really overflow by the end of the season."

From love triangles to unsavory sous chefs and the ever-tangled web that is politics and the entertainment industry, the Coterie residents certainly do have a lot of pots boiling!

Fans can witness all the drama when Good Trouble premieres on Freeform, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. EST/PST and the next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: