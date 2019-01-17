GRAMMYs 2019: Cardi B, Camila Cabello and More are Set to Perform

Some of music's biggest stars will take the stage at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards!

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced the first group of artists who will perform during the 61st annual show, including two-time nominee Camila Cabello and five-time nominee Cardi B.

Cabello will be making her GRAMMY performance debut as she vies for the Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album awards, while Cardi is up for Record and Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group with Maroon 5 and Best Rap Performance and Album. Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage.

The announcement follows the reveal that 15-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys will host the show. ET caught up with the 37-year-old singer at the promo shoot for her new gig and she gushed about being "thrilled" to helm the special night.

"It's a little bit of a second home to me," she said. "And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored -- especially so many women that are [going to be] honored -- and are gonna be celebrated that night."

"I want to celebrate!" she added. "I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire and my friends, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

