Hallmark power couple Alvina August, 39, and Marco Grazzini, 42, are celebrating the arrival of their first child. On Thursday, Grazzini took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with fans, showcasing his radiant smile while cradling their newborn daughter.

"❤️best birthday ever🐣 #girldad," Grazzini captioned his post, which coincidentally fell on his birthday, making this moment even more special.

Their exciting journey began in April when the talented actors simultaneously broke the news of their pregnancy on their respective Instagram accounts. The announcement featured a top-down photo, revealing August's feet beneath her baby bump, accompanied by the caption, "💕AUGUST 2023💕♾🦁👍🏽."

The news was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from friends, family, and fans alike. August's sister couldn't contain her excitement, expressing that she "couldn't think of two people better suited to be parents" and sharing that the entire family was overjoyed to welcome this new blessing into their lives.

August has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy. In April, she shared a video of her showcasing her baby bump while dancing to Beyoncé's "Energy" and celebrating a milestone in her pregnancy.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama," August wrote. "Yes, baby is doing well. As for me, my skin’s dry, bladder won’t let me be great & I’m down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long & that nausea🤢 is gone!!!!!! 👍🏽😏."

Grazzini and August began their relationship in 2014. The pair have each worked for Hallmark, playing in various movies.

