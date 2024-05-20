Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Break Up: Report

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have reportedly called it quits after about a year of dating.

According to a report from The Sun, Styles and Russell parted ways after traveling together to Japan in April. An unnamed source told the outlet that the duo had hit "a rough patch" and were "taking some time apart."

The pair was first rumored to be an item in the spring of 2023, with Russell eventually stepping out to support Styles at his concert in Vienna, Austria, in July. The following month, the "Late Night Talking" singer was spotted getting cozy with the actress following her performance in The Effect at the National Theatre in London.

Styles, 30, and Russell, 29, never publicly confirmed their relationship but were photographed holding hands during an outing in London in September.

Taylor Russell attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. - Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

More recently, Russell was flying solo as she attended the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month in New York City. For her first outing at the high fashion event, the Bones and All actress wore a custom Loewe design that featured a wood-painted bodice and ivory skirt.

Harry Styles in the stands during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. - Getty Images

The ultra-private Styles was most recently photographed at the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United in February.

The One Direction alum was previously linked to his Don't Worry Darling director and co-star, Olivia Wilde, whom he dated for nearly two years until their split in 2022. Shortly after, he was spotted making out with Emily Ratajkowski in Japan.

The singer's other famous former flames are said to include Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.

