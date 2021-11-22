Here's How to Actually Buy a PS5 Before Black Friday -- Happening Today
Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season.
Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. But, for the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
But good news for gamers -- Walmart will be restocking PS5 and Xbox X Series consoles today, Monday, Nov. 22, as part of the third drop of their Black Friday "Deals for Days" 2021 event. As long as you're a paid Walmart Plus subscriber, you will be able to get in line beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). The free trial to the Walmart Plus program does not provide access to this event -- sign up for a subscription below.
If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.
So, where can savvy shoppers find the PS5 in the era of holiday supply-chain shortages?
If you're looking for a waitlist to put your name on, PlayStation Direct is your best bet. There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.
Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out when the elusive console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know. If the elusive PS5 isn't the only gaming item on your list, or if you're looking for headphones and other accessories to go with your new Playstation, don't miss our holiday gift guide for gamers.
To get access to Walmart's PS5 restock event, be sure to sign up for Walmart Plus below. Keep in mind that the free trial does not provide access to the restock.
Want to stay up to date on all things PS5 stock? If Twitter is your jam, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker. He even flew to Boston Oct. 21 to live blog Gamestop’s in-store restock in person.
For even more on all things holiday shopping, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.
