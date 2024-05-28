HexClad's best-selling cookware loved by Gordon Ramsay, Oprah, and Hailey Bieber is now on sale for up to 43% off.
Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. The hybrid nonstick pots and pans also made it into Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019 — and with good reason.
If you've been wanting to level up your home cooking game, head to the HexClad Memorial Day Sale and save hundreds on best-in-class cookware sets.
Today is the last day to take advantage of the HexClad sale, offering up to 43% off top-rated cookware bundles and kitchen tools. Dubbed the "Stars & Stripes Sale", these Memorial Day kitchen deals are filled with HexClad's most popular pieces that offer the perfect combination of nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron all in one. Not only can you save up to $1,000, but free gifts are also included with select deals.
From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 39% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe.
HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids (6-Piece)
HexClad cookware performs like no other, and this five-star set is certain to become a central player in your culinary repertoire. It includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pan with a lid for each.
Ahead, snag your own HexClad cookware set at a big discount. We've found all the best HexClad Memorial Day deals on premium cookware and knife sets to shop below.
HexClad Hybrid Pot Set with Lids (6-Piece)
Upgrade your kitchen with this 6-piece pot set featuring three sizes of HexClad's Hybrid Pot.
HexClad Hybrid Perfect Pots & Pans Set (12-Piece)
Complete your collection with this 12-piece set that includes a 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid Pan and a 2-quart, 3-quart and an 8-quart Hybrid Pot. Each pot and pan also comes with a fitted lid.
Star-Spangled Bundle
Refresh your cookware for summer with the Star-Spangled Bundle. This exclusive set features HexClad's best-selling cookware pieces, crafted to be scratch-resistant, oven-safe and a breeze to clean.
HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece)
Get all the goodies from HexClad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle.
6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set with Magnetic Knife Block
The Essential 6-piece knife set has everything you need to dominate food prep. Each knife is forged from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel, giving you a harder blade and a sharper edge for effortless slicing.
HexClad BBQ Bundle
Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set.
HexClad Family Pasta Bundle
Host the ultimate pasta night with HexClad's durable 14" Hybrid Pan and Hybrid 8QT Pot.
HexClad Ultimate Everything Collection
Get HexClad's best cookware and kitchenware with this bundle that comes with a variety of pans, mixing bowls, a knife set, plates, an apron and more.
Hexclad Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle
Want all the Hexclad your hungry heart desires? You'll want to check out the brand's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle.
