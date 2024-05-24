Crowned “the Rolls Royce of pans" by Gordon Ramsay himself, HexClad makes chef-approved and celeb-loved cookware with the highest quality materials that are designed to last a lifetime. The hybrid nonstick pots and pans also made it into Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019 — and with good reason.

If you've been wanting to level up your home cooking game, head to the HexClad Memorial Day Sale and save hundreds on best-in-class cookware sets.

Shop the HexClad Sale

Now through Tuesday, May 28, HexClad is offering up to 43% off top-rated cookware bundles and kitchen tools. Dubbed the "Stars & Stripes Sale", these Memorial Day kitchen deals are filled with HexClad's most popular pieces that offer the perfect combination of nonstick, stainless steel and cast iron all in one. Not only can you save up to $1,000, but free gifts are also included with select deals.

From Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry to Hailey Bieber's What's In My Kitchen YouTube series, HexClad is often found in our favorite stars' kitchens because it is the only true hybrid cookware. The best-selling 6-piece HexClad cookware set is Oprah’s favorite, trusted by pro chefs, and it is 39% off right now. Featuring three of HexClad's most popular pans, this perfect starter set includes a 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch hybrid pan that are all oven-and-dishwasher-safe.

Ahead, snag your own HexClad cookware set at a big discount. We've found all the best HexClad Memorial Day deals on premium cookware and knife sets to shop below.

Star-Spangled Bundle Hexclad Star-Spangled Bundle Refresh your cookware for summer with the Star-Spangled Bundle. This exclusive set features HexClad's best-selling cookware pieces, crafted to be scratch-resistant, oven-safe and a breeze to clean. $1,745 $999 Shop Now

HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece) Hexclad HexClad All-in Bundle (20-Piece) Get all the goodies from HexClad with this bundle that includes a 12-piece hybrid cookware set, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a chicken frying pan, a 3-piece mixing bowl set, a chef's knife and a 12-inch griddle. $1,704 $1,200 Shop Now

HexClad BBQ Bundle HexClad HexClad BBQ Bundle Elevate your backyard grilling experience with this bundle featuring the HexClad BBQ Grill Pan, HexClad Hybrid Cutting Board, and HexClad Carving Set. $557 $470 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

