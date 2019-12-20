2019 was another amazing year in TV, but there's just so much to watch!

Thankfully, the holiday break offers a perfect time to catch up on binging the best of the small screen -- especially before the 2020 awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes on Jan. 5.

Whether you’re burnt out on all that celebrating, need to escape family madness for a few hours or just enjoying your downtime while off from work, ET's intrepid TV team has you covered, with a breakdown of some of our favorite new shows, old favorites, series to catch up on before new episodes premiere and names you'll want to know come awards season.

Read on for all the best shows to binge this holiday break -- and where to find them!

NEW SEASONS

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Midge and friends head out on tour in Mrs. Maisel's third season, which just dropped on Dec. 6. The awards darling is as sharp as ever in the new episodes, which see the titular comedienne (played by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan) facing major shifts in her personal and professional relationships as she sharpens her stand-up set in front of her biggest crowds yet.

Where to Watch: All three seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Crown

The third season of Netflix's lauded regal drama landed on Nov. 17, and fans are already royally hooked on the new cast of characters taking on the drama and domestic life of Britain's reigning family. Oscar winner Olivia Colman takes over as Queen Elizabeth II in the new season, alongside Outlander's Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and while the two are expectedly splendid, it's Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, as well as Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty as the aged-up Prince Charles and Princess Anne, that really steal the show.

Where to Watch: All three seasons of The Crown are streaming on Netflix.

The Mandalorian

You've seen all the Baby Yoda memes, but if you're not actually watching Mando and his tiny green pal adventure through a galaxy far, far away, the holiday break is the perfect time to remedy that. Watch it as an appetizer to Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,watch it after you see the movie, watch it on its own, because it's a stellar standalone story that calls back everything that was great about western and samurai classics with all the stuff you love about Star Wars.

Where to Watch: Season 1 of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, with the season finale debuting on Dec. 27.

You

The provocative psychological thriller returns to Netflix for its anticipated second season the day after Christmas, just in time for a festive dose of murder, revenge and manipulation. Like the Caroline Kepnes sequel novel, Hidden Bodies, on which the new episodes are based, the action moves from the Big Apple to sunny Los Angeles, the antithesis to everything Joe (sorry, Will Bettelheim) represents, and the former bookstore manager (played by Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley) -- on the run after the unexpected re-emergence by his presumed dead ex-girlfriend -- finds himself attempting to start anew and leaving his deadly past behind when he meets a new obsession named Love (The Haunting of Hill House's Victoria Pedretti), who is different from any girl he's ever known.

Where to Watch: Both seasons of You are streaming on Netflix.

The Witcher

The new Netflix series, based on the books of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he, a powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra), and a young princess (Freya Allan), learn to navigate their increasingly volatile world together. While the cast shied away from Game of Thrones comparisons when speaking to ET recently -- noting that The Witcher already has its own enthusiastic fan base from the popular video game adaptation -- it may be just the thing to fill that Westeros-shaped hole in your heart.

Where to Watch: The first season of The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.

OLD FAVORITES

Friends

Friends has been there for you on Netflix all these years -- time to get one last binge in before it's gone for good! The series will be moving to WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max, in the spring, and you have until the end of the year to relive your favorite quotable lines and memorable moments before it leaves your "Watch It Again" queue forever. Make Monica proud and put it on in the background while you’re doing a little New Year's cleaning.

Where to Watch: All 10 seasons of Friends are streaming on Netflix until Dec. 31.

The Office

“Bears. Beats. Battlestar Galactica.” If those four words aren’t enough of a reason to rewatch this comedy classic over the holiday break, well then we have a lot of questions for you. Number one: How dare you? Plus, now you can watch along with stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey as they recap the series and dish on behind-the-scenes moments from each episode on their Office Ladies podcast!

Where to Watch: All nine seasons of The Office are available to binge on Netflix -- and if you just want to watch the Christmas episodes, Mindy Kaling has you covered.

Party of Five

Freeform is rebooting the beloved family drama with a focus on the effects of modern immigration policies -- following the Acosta children as they attempt to thrive on their own after their parents are deported. Before that series debuts in the new year, catch up on the original Fox heartbreaker, starring famous faces like Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, Scott Wolf, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Lacey Chabert in some of their earliest roles. The Salinger kids struggled with relationship drama, substance abuse, and of course, the loss of their parents, but they always had each other.

Where to Watch: All six seasons of Party of Five are available to purchase and stream on Amazon Prime Video. The new Party of Five series debuts on Freeform on Jan. 8.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Patrick Stewart is reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard on the upcoming CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Picard, so if it's been a while since you've enjoyed the adventures aboard the USS Enterprise-D -- Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes will also be returning -- the holidays are the time to make it so. Check out ET's guide to everything we know about the upcoming series here.

Where to Watch: All seven seasons of Star Trek: TNG are streaming on Netflix. Star Trek: Discovery is currently streaming on CBS All Access and Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Jan. 23.

Gossip Girl

Hey, Upper East Siders, hope you're having a great holiday -- time to watch Gossip Girl! With the popular teen drama getting the reboot treatment on WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, next year (Kristen Bell is set to return as the narrator, with EP Josh Schwartz noting that there are offers out to the original cast to return for cameos), it's the perfect time to relive all the drama of the original before the tell-all snoop returns to recap a new generation of NYC private school teens in a new era of social media.

Where to Watch: All six seasons of Gossip Girl are streaming on Netflix.

Lizzie McGuire

Another show to catch up on before new episodes debut, Lizzie McGuireis headed for a Disney+ revival with original stars Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas all signed on to reprise their roles from the original Disney Channel comedy. The new series will focus on Lizzie's life as an almost-30-something millennial in New York City, navigating work, friends and her love life -- with some help from her animated alter ego, of course! -- but before then, catch up on the family fun (and bra drama) of her original teen years.

Where to Watch: Both seasons of Lizzie McGuire are streaming on Disney+.

AWARDS CONTENDERS

The Morning Show

Apple TV+'s flagship show has already scored Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and SAG nominations for stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, so if you're not watching the series -- which chronicles the upheaval at a morning TV show after allegations of sexual misconduct dethrone the long-tenured male anchor (played by Carell), it's time to tune in to one of the most talked-about shows of the year.

Where to Watch:The Morning Show's first season is streaming on Apple TV+.

Fosse/Verdon

It seems impossible to have missed the buzz surrounding this FX series -- which chronicles the life, career and tumultuous relationships of famed choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) -- especially after it landed Williams her first-ever Emmy Award this fall, but if you've been meaning to catch up, now's the time. The dynamic leads are both nominated for Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics' Choice Awards, meaning we'll be seeing plenty of them come early 2020. After all, everybody loves a winner.

Where to Watch: Fosse/Verdon is streaming on Hulu.

Succession

You've heard the hype. You've seen the gifs. The holiday break is the perfect time to buckle down and finally watch Succession before it continues its push toward its second Emmys with noms at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. Catch up before the third season -- heck, watch it with your family and get some appreciation for just how functional you all are in comparison to the Roys.

Where to Watch: The first two seasons of Succession are streaming on HBO.

Dead to Me

The first season of this twisty and addictive series left fans on a major finale cliffhanger as Jen (Christina Applegate) unraveled the mystery behind her husband's hit-and-run death -- and the true motives of her new BFF, Judy (Linda Cardellini). Thankfully, the show was renewed for a second season, so grab a bottle of wine (or two) and buckle down with your favorite non-murderous gal pals to make sure you're all caught up before rooting on Applegate during the upcoming awards season -- where she's nominated for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a Critics' Choice Award.

Where to Watch: Dead to Me's first season is streaming on Netflix.

Russian Doll

This Netflix original came out in February, but thankfully, it hasn't dropped off the awards radar after landing a slew of Emmy nominations this fall. Natasha Lyonne -- truly doing career-best work -- scored a Golden Globes nod for Best Actress for her turn as Nadia, though just as deserving are supporting stars Charlie Barnett and Greta Lee, as well as the creative team behind this hip and haunting take on a morbidly moralistic Groundhog Day scenario. Watch it just before you make your New Year's resolutions.

Where to Watch: Season 1 of Russian Doll is streaming on Netflix.

Fleabag

Trust us, it's so much more than the Hot Priest. If you're still behind on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant British comedy -- adapted from her breathlessly impressive one-woman show of the same name -- the holidays are the perfect time to catch up, and get a nice reminder that yes, everyone's got issues of their own. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and, of course, you'll swoon over Andrew Scott's smirky-yet-sincere Man of God.

Where to Watch: Fleabag's two seasons are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

RETURNING IN THE NEW YEAR

Outlander

The droughtlander is almost over, Sassenachs! Outlander's highly anticipated fifth season is soaring onto our screens on Feb. 16, and we cannot wait to reunite with the Fraser family, the newly married MacKenzies and their wee little one, Jemmy. Based on The Fiery Cross, Diana Gabaldon's fifth book in the Outlander series, Claire (Catriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Sam Heughan) love story will continue to bloom in the wilderness of North Carolina as the threat of the War of the Regulation looms.

Where to Watch: Outlander season 1-4 are streaming on Netflix and Starz.

Shrill

Saturday Night Live standout Aidy Bryant showcases a whole new side of her talent in this hilarious and heartfelt series, based on Lindy West's book of the same name. In the first season, Bryant's character, Annie, rode the roller coaster of self-worth as she struggled to assert herself in her personal and professional relationships while grappling with her own feelings about her weight and body image. Bryant and the stellar supporting cast -- which includes Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Julia Sweeney, Daniel Stern and Patti Harrison -- return for a second season in the new year.

Where to Watch:Shrill season 1 is streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 24.

Anne With an E

After a Christmas screening of Little Women, tune in for another beloved childhood book adaptation by catching up on Anne With an E, the latest take on Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables story from Netflix and the CBC. Starring Amybeth McNulty as the titular feisty redhead, Anne With an E follows Anne as she adjusts to life in Avonlea with the Cuthberts and builds relationships with school friends and, of course, Gilbert Blythe (Lucas Jade Zumann). Catch up now before the third and final season debuts in the new year.

Where to Watch: The first two seasons of Anne With an E are streaming on Netflix, with season 3 debuting on Jan 3.

Sex Education

If you're a fan of Netflix's acclaimed teen dramas, make sure to check all your boxes with Sex Education, the fan-favorite series starring Asa Butterfield as Otis, an awkward teen who starts a sex advice business at his school with his friend, Maeve (Emma Mackey). It's worth a watch for Gillian Anderson's performance as Otis' intrusive, sex therapist mother, Jean, alone, but the supporting cast is a true delight and the sex-positive storylines make for some fresh takes on teen love and angst.

Where to Watch: Season 1 of Sex Education is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 debuts on Jan. 17.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Nine-Nine! Brooklyn's favorite precinct is ready to get up to more shenanigans in the new year after making their network jump to NBC last season. It'll be a new normal for the squad in their upcoming episodes, as the season 6 finale saw acting commissioner Wuntch (recurring guest star Kyra Sedgwick) sentencing her archrival, Holt (Andre Braugher back to patrol duty alongside a new partner, to be played by Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer). The comedy was recently renewed early for an eighth season ahead of its premiere, but catch up on the fun so far before the new season is here!

Where to Watch: Brooklyn Nine-Nine's first six seasons are streaming on Hulu. Season 7 kicks off with a two-part premiere on Feb. 6.

Legends of Tomorrow

Indisputably the most fun of the CW's superhero shows, if you need a lighthearted break after the ominous "Crisis on Infinite Earths" cliffhanger, the Legends are here for you. It's nearly impossible to predict what might be in store in the show's upcoming fifth season, given that season 4 kicked off with an evil unicorn biting off a Time Bureau agent's nipple and ended with the team opening a theme park. You've just got to watch to see all that unfolds in between.

Where to Watch: Legends of Tomorrow is streaming on Netflix and The CW. Season 5 kicks off with the Crisis finale on Jan. 14.

JUST FOR FUN

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Wildcats! If you haven't gotten your head back in the game for Disney+'s High School Musical series, then what are you waiting for? HSM: TM: TSis a show as silly and self-aware as its title, mixing the earnestness of teenagers eager to put on their best musical yet with a look-to-the-camera documentary style reminiscent of The Office and Parks and Recreation. Watch for the genuinely impressive performances from the cast of up-and-coming talents, watch for the HSM cast cameos, watch to try and figure out what Miss Jenn is really up to. Just watch!

Where to Watch: The first season of HSM: TM: TS is streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Friday, leading up to the season finale on Jan. 10.

Love Island

Listen up, Islanders! If you're in the mood for a reality show that combines romance, drama and a group of wildly attractive 20-somethings – then we have the perfect binge for you over the holiday break! For five seasons, Love Island has been a social media smash in the U.K. and now you can also watch season 1 of the U.S.'s adaptation on CBS All Access. Trust us. You won't be bored with this show.

Where to Watch: Stream all four seasons of Love Island UKon Hulu and watch season 1 of the U.S. edition on CBS All Access.

Nailed It! Holiday!

At this point, if you don't know why you should be watching Nailed It!, there's really nothing we can do for you. Combining the hilarious haplessness of some of America's least-talented home bakers with the delightful quips from host Nicole Byer, the best bad baking show on TV is a true treat for the whole family. And they gave us all a gift with a special batch of holiday-themed episodes!

Where to Watch: Binge all the seasons and specials of this delicious reality competition on Netflix.

