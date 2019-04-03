Kim Kardashian West is opening up about her husband, Kanye West, playing a much bigger role on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 38-year-old reality star about her new sunglass collection with Carolina Lemke eyewear on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and she also talked about Kanye's surprising level of involvement on this season of KUWTK. Historically, Kanye has only been seen in a handful of KUWTK scenes, but during the season 16 premiere episode that aired on Sunday, the 41-year-old rapper actually took part in confessionals alongside his wife.



Kanye said he wanted to do confessionals because he was inspired by the movie The Incredibles, and Kim tells ET how it all came about.

"It was so funny because he loves The Incredibles and we were watching and they were opening it in a confessional, and so he was like, 'OK, I think I can do that,'" she explains.

Kim also hilariously tells ET she had to explain how to film confessionals to her outspoken husband.

"He can be a long talker ... I just said, 'We can edit out the length and, you know, just say whatever you want to say,' and he was like, 'What is this, like, an interview?'" she shares. "And I was like, 'No, well, just, like, you have to kind of retell what had happened and, like, set the tone so that, you know, the story can make sense to some people if they didn't catch everything that we were filming'. He was like, 'OK, I got it.'"

Clearly, there's plenty happening with the Kardashian-Jenner clan this season, including Kim and Kanye expecting their fourth child via surrogate, as well as Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, breaking up with NBA star Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with close family friend Jordyn Woods. Kim says the family does have conversations about sometimes pulling back from filming because of the intensely personal drama going on in their lives.

"I think we battle that all the time," Kim acknowledges. "You know, we went through that with Caitlyn [Jenner's] transition. We've been through it so many times where everybody just wants to take a step back. And we do take those moments, and we do take time away from filming to just kind of figure it out."

"But we've filmed everything from deliveries to marriages, divorces," she points out. "And our motto is, we all film and we just sit on it ... by the time editing happens and the show comes out, so many different stories have been made up -- that other people have made up about our lives without, you know, a lot of the truth being out there, or just without our story being out there."

Kim says the family is still very much committed to the deal they made when they started KUWTK in 2007, to show their family going through real-life situations in an honest light.

"We committed to this at the beginning, which was almost 12 years ago," she says. "And we have always tried to say true to who we are, and always shared pretty much everything. So, that's just who we've been and, you know, I think there's something really courageous in that, especially when you see other people or other family members going through things and they're so open and honest."

The Kim Kardashian West Collection with Carolina Lemke eyewear launched on Tuesday and consists of seven styles, with more coming soon. It's available at carolinalemke.com.

Kim also talked to ET about her "different" experience this time around with a surrogate when it comes to expecting her fourth child. Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, last January via surrogate, though they're using a different surrogate for baby number four. Watch the video below for more:

