How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2022
Looking to upgrade your skincare routine for the New Year? If you're wanting more hydrated, clearer, brighter or firmer-looking skin through 2022 and beyond, adding a new product, tool or device to your morning and evening skincare lineup is a great idea! Plus, who knew New Year's resolutions could be so fun?
Adding these new products and accessories to your existing skincare routine will only elevate the results you're investing in, whether dry cold weather skin, fine lines or acne breakouts are your biggest concern. From the popular NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device to Face Gym's virtual classes on massages with an expert (facial fitness resolutions, anyone?), ET Style has gathered our top picks of skincare, facial tools and devices that'll help level up your complexion for the better -- and make 2022 the year of top-tier level skincare, in the process.
Be sure to check out more picks of skincare essentials including the best cleansers, best face masks, best face oils and best moisturizers for every skin type. Looking for even more beauty inspiration for the New Year? Check out Fenty Beauty's new Liquid Killawatt foundation, plus shop the best beauty products similar to Goop Beauty.
Shop our skincare staples for the New Year below:
