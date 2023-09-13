How to watch Elemental online:

In Disney's latest Pixar movie, Elemental, the fire elements have always chosen to live outside the city walls of Element City, where the earth, air and water elements reside. When an unexpected spark begins to form between Ember, a fire element, and Wade, a water element, can the complete opposites have a relationship that survives?

Previously only available to watch in theaters or to purchase, Elemental is now available to stream at home with the help of Disney+. As an added bonus, new subscribers can currently score an incredible deal on the streaming service.

"Elemental" on Disney+ Disney+ "Elemental" on Disney+ Right now, Disney+ subscribers can get three months of Disney Plus Basic for $1.99 per month instead of $7.99 a month. If you don't mind ads, this limited-time offer gets you 75% off the regular price until September 20. $8/Month $2/Month For 3 months Watch Now

Elemental marks the first Pixar film with a romance at the heart of the story.

"I mean, this film just leads with love in general," said Leah Lewis, the actress who voiced the leading lady, Ember, in an ET exclusive. "Because yes, you see Ember and Wade and they love themselves. But then when they come to each other, they learn how to love their own selves in a different way because of being loved by someone else, who is seeing things that they don't get to see."

Mamoudou Athie, who voices Wade, said in the same interview, "Outside of just the romantic aspect, it's like, the family commitments, a familial aspect of it, the debt of gratitude to the parents."

His own experience helped him relate to the characters in the film, "I came to this country when I was five months old, and I owe my parents for everything they did for me to just get over here and live an easier life. I relate to Ember's character, or Leah's character, so much because of that same [feeling of], oh, I have to give back in this way."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

How to watch Elemental online:

See all the residents of Element City by watching Elemental online. Right now, Disney+ is the only service streaming Elemental for no additional charge to subscribers.

Watch on Disney+

Elemental is also available for purchase on Amazon with Prime Video for $19.99.

Watch with Prime Video

RELATED CONTENT: