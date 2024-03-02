Today, Inter Miami CF host state rivals Orlando City SC for the first edition of the Florida rivalry this 2024 MLS regular season. With a star-studded Inter Miami team and Orlando City's addition of Serie A striker Luis Muriel, this early season encounter between two powerhouses is one fans don't want to miss. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the Match on FuboTV

This game will be Lionel Messi’s second taste of the heated rivalry. In 2023, Inter Miami beat Orlando 3-1 during the Round of 32 before winning the Leagues Cup title. They also drew 1-1 late in last year's regular season, but Messi didn’t play due to injury.

Don't miss this afternoon's thrilling matchup. Here's everything to know about how to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC today, including all the best livestream options.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: Live stream for free

Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC will air live on Fox. If you don't have cable, you can catch the MLS match on FuboTV and Apple TV+.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Fox to watch Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's game for free.

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City will stream for free on Apple TV+ via the MLS Season Pass. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans gain access to every MLS game this season with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content and more.

Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month, or $99 per season. However, if you’re already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month, or $79 per season.

You can stream matches live or watch them from the start anytime on demand. MLS Season Pass is not only the streaming home of every live MLS regular-season match, but it will also feature the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Campeones Cup, and select MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches and tournaments all in one place.

What time is Inter Miami vs. Orlando City?

Inter Miami CF hosts rivals Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is Inter Miami vs. Orlando City on?

The Inter Miami vs. Orlando City match will broadcast nationally on Fox and be available to live stream via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

