Between 2022's Pinocchio and the highly anticipated release of Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid, we've had no shortage of Disney's animated icons getting the live-action adaptation treatment in recent years.

The latest reimagining of a familiar tale is Peter Pan & Wendy, which will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, April 28. Starring Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Jude Law as Captain Hook, the beloved 1953 film Peter Pan comes to life like never before with stunning visuals.

Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action take on Disney's 1953 animated Peter Pan film and J.M. Barrie's original novel. In the story's retelling, Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, they embark on a life-changing adventure to a magical world where children stay young forever. In their journey to Neverland, Wendy and Peter encounter the evil pirate, Captain Hook, who's on the hunt for Peter himself.

"We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart and a grand yearning for adventure," director David Lowery said in a statement. "Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen. I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

How to watch Peter Pan & Wendy online

Peter Pan & Wendy is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus beginning Friday, April 28.

Disney Plus costs $8/month for ad-supported streaming, or $11/month for the ad-free version. Both plans give members access to the full Disney Plus lineup of movies and shows, including popular original series like The Mandalorian and hit movies like West Side Story and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

