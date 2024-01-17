Streaming

How to Watch the 2023-2024 NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games: Schedule, Livestream Options and More

By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 6:19 PM PST, January 17, 2024

Here's who's in and how to stream the biggest NFL playoff matchups.

The road to Super Bowl LVIII winds on as the NFL Divisional Championship games take place this weekend, Jan 20 and 21.

After a Wild Card Weekend that lived up to its name, the stakes are high for the remaining teams fighting for AFC and NFC conference championships and the chance to inch one step closer to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game. 

Through the 2023-2024 NFL season, 32 teams played hard. This weekend, it's down to six elite crews: the Kansas City Chiefs (featuring Taylor Swift's romantic interest Travis Kelce) will take on the Buffalo Bills in a battle for the AFC East. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to the team's first second-round playoff game in decades when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After enjoying a bye week, the San Francisco 49ers will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Levi's Stadium and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will take on CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. 

Whether you've been following your favorite team every step of the way or waiting for the NFL playoffs for things to get really interesting to witness, watching NFL games — especially if you don't have cable — can be confusing. But don't worry, because we've got your streaming ticket to every single divisional championship football game. 

Here's the NFL Divisional Championship Playoff Schedule

The NFL Wild Card Weekend games kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a single hard-hitting matchup.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

  • Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)
  • Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, January 21, 2024

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Here's How to Watch the NFL Playoff Games

 FuboTV 

Count on FuboTV. The sports-centric streaming service has given subscribers access to just about every NFL game of the season so far, and Wild Card Weekend games are no exception. 

Watch the NFL Playoffs on FuboTV

Watch the NFL Playoffs on FuboTV
Getty

Watch the NFL Playoffs on FuboTV

FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS for watching NFL livestreams and over 100 more live channels. 

$75/month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

Peacock

Unlike last week, when one game was exclusively streamed on Peacock (to many fans' dismay), this week's games air on broadcast television as well as streaming platforms. On Sunday, the Buccaneers vs. Lions game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock live, simultaneously.  

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock
Getty Images

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock

You can sign up for Peacock Premium for $6 per month or $60 annually and catch everything from sports to the Real Housewives franchises to hit movies like Oppenheimer

$6/Month

Sign Up Now

Hulu with Live TV 

You can stream NFL divisional round games via Hulu with Live TV. This includes games that air on CBS, NBC, the NFL Network, FOX and FS1. 

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV
Getty

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV plans start at $76.99 per month and include ESPN+ and Disney+ for no extra charge.

$77/month

Sign Up Now

 Sling TV

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable TV, a subscription to Sling TV is a sure bet to streaming NFL Wild Card games. The Orange + Blue tier plan from Sling TV includes the NFL Network, ESPN and local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates.

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Sling TV

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Sling TV
Getty

Watch the NFL Playoffs on Sling TV

With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN and NFL Network. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.

$60 $30

For Your First Month

Sign Up Now

