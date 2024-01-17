The road to Super Bowl LVIII winds on as the NFL Divisional Championship games take place this weekend, Jan 20 and 21.

After a Wild Card Weekend that lived up to its name, the stakes are high for the remaining teams fighting for AFC and NFC conference championships and the chance to inch one step closer to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game.

Through the 2023-2024 NFL season, 32 teams played hard. This weekend, it's down to six elite crews: the Kansas City Chiefs (featuring Taylor Swift's romantic interest Travis Kelce) will take on the Buffalo Bills in a battle for the AFC East. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions to the team's first second-round playoff game in decades when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After enjoying a bye week, the San Francisco 49ers will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Levi's Stadium and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will take on CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Whether you've been following your favorite team every step of the way or waiting for the NFL playoffs for things to get really interesting to witness, watching NFL games — especially if you don't have cable — can be confusing. But don't worry, because we've got your streaming ticket to every single divisional championship football game.

Here's the NFL Divisional Championship Playoff Schedule

The NFL Wild Card Weekend games kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Check out the NFL playoff schedule below to ensure you don't miss a single hard-hitting matchup.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Here's How to Watch the NFL Playoff Games

FuboTV

Count on FuboTV. The sports-centric streaming service has given subscribers access to just about every NFL game of the season so far, and Wild Card Weekend games are no exception.

Peacock

Unlike last week, when one game was exclusively streamed on Peacock (to many fans' dismay), this week's games air on broadcast television as well as streaming platforms. On Sunday, the Buccaneers vs. Lions game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock live, simultaneously.

Hulu with Live TV

You can stream NFL divisional round games via Hulu with Live TV. This includes games that air on CBS, NBC, the NFL Network, FOX and FS1.

Sling TV

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable TV, a subscription to Sling TV is a sure bet to streaming NFL Wild Card games. The Orange + Blue tier plan from Sling TV includes the NFL Network, ESPN and local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates.