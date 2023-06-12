Golf lovers, it's time to par-tee because the 123rd U.S. Open Championship starts this week.

From June 15-18 2023, 156 players will descend on the green at the Los Angeles Country Club's North Course for the Open, where the ultimate prize is 17.5 million—the biggest of the four major championships. For those with a cable package, parts of the U.S. Open Golf Championship will be aired on NBC and USA networks. However, the majority of the events will be aired on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Matt Fitzpatrick of England will be back at the U.S. Open to defend his crown after his win at the tournament last year. Scottie Scheffler, who tied for second at the PGA Championship is another fan favorite to win this year. However, Brooks Koepka, who took home the win at the PGA Championship ahead of Scheffler, will also be playing. Whoever wins, we can't wait to see what will happen out on the course this week.

How to watch the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship online:

For those serious about watching the 123rd U.S. Open, NBC's streaming service Peacock is your best option as the streamer offers the most coverage of the tournament.

Watch on Peacock

However, if you only want to watch the final round and a handful of others broadcast on NBC, you could go for a streaming service option with live TV. These services include SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV allows you to watch live TV from a variety of channels. Sling TV's Blue tier will get you access to NBC and many other cable networks, like ESPN, at just $22.50 for your first month. $45/MONTH $23 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Watch Now

FuboTV Fubo TV FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all kinds of sporting events, including rounds of the U.S. Open. Packages include NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, the Golf Channel and more. In addition to these, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $70/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Sign Up for FuboTV

The 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship TV schedule:

Thursday, June 15, 2023

First Round (Morning) @ 9:40 p.m. ET on Peacock

First Round (Afternoon) @ 1 p.m. ET on USA

First Round (Evening) @ 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC

Friday, June 16, 2023

Second Round (Morning) @ 9:40 p.m. ET on Peacock

Second Round (Afternoon) @ 1 p.m. ET on USA

Second Round (Evening) @ 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Third Round @ 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Final Round (Morning) @ 12 p.m. ET on Peacock

Final Round (Afternoon) @ 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC

How to watch the 2023 Golfing U.S. Open for free:

Currently, it is not possible to watch the U.S. Open completely free online. However, fuboTV gives new subscribers a free 7-day trial which allows users to sign up for the service and watch the rounds that air on NBC within the trial period without being charged.

Get fuboTV

