How to Watch the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans Online: Start Time, Live Stream

24 hours of Le Mans
James Moy Photography/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 1:00 PM PDT, June 14, 2024

The legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans starts Saturday, June 15. Here's how to watch the race live.

This weekend, the 92nd 24 Hour of Le Mans gets underway at the famous Circuit de la Sarthe in France. One of the most renowned races globally, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is considered part of the 'Triple Crown,' along with the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500. More than 60 auto teams will compete in the 24-hour endurance auto-racing event starting Saturday, June 15.

Watch the Race on Max

Porsche Penske Motorsport will have three shots at delivering team owner Roger Penske his first victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Will he complete an unprecedented triple with victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Indy 500 and the Le Mans 24-hour in one season?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 Without Cable

The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 will air on MotorTrend and stream on Max. With its B/R Sports hub, Max has access to the entire endurance auto race starting at $9.99 per month. You'll also get access to Max's lineup up of hit TV shows and movies, including like Selena + RestaurantSuccession, Game of Thrones and its prequel House of the Dragon.

Because 24 Hours of Le Mans will be broadcast on MotorTrend, the race is also available to watch on live TV streaming services like Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with MotorTrend down to just $20 per month. 

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the race if you're not home to watch it live.

When is 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans begins on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and runs for a full 24 hours, concluding on Sunday, June 16, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT), regardless of any red flags.

