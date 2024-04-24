The 2024 Madrid Open is underway with some of the world's best tennis players in the Spanish capital for the fourth ATP Masters 1000 event and fifth WTA 1000 tournament of the year. Carlos Alcaraz will attempt to make history on the clay courts by winning his third Madrid Open in a row.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner comes into the tournament as the top seed with local favorite Alcaraz seeded second. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic won't be competing due to a schedule change and Rafael Nadal is far from being in top form as he does everything within his power to be ready to compete in next month's French Open.

The women's singles tournament sees 2023 Madrid Open winner Aryna Sabalenka seeded second behind world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. As always, third seed Coco Gauff should never be underestimated. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Madrid Open, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Madrid Open 2024 Without Cable

The Madrid Open is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch the 2024 tennis tournament with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the first week of the Madrid Open for free.

The most cost-effective way to stream the Madrid Open is Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month of streaming, bringing the cost plans down to as low as $15. To access the Tennis Channel, you can add the Sports Extra for $11 per month and catch the entire tournament for $26.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any tennis matches when you're not home to watch them live.

You can also watch the Madrid Open on Hulu + Live TV. To watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV, you will need the Sports add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription price of $76.99 a month. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Right now, Hulu + Live TV is offering a free three-day trial.

What channel is the Madrid Open on?

The 2024 Madrid Open is airing live on Tennis Channel.

When is the Madrid Open 2024?

The Madrid Open is taking place from Monday, April 22, 2024 to Sunday, May 5, 2024.

2024 Barcelona Open Schedule

The men's and women's opening rounds of the Madrid Open kick off on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Find the schedule below.

Monday, April 22: Men's & Women's 1st Round Qualifying

Tuesday, April 23: ATP & WTA 2nd Round Qualifying, WTA 1st Round

Wednesday, April 24: ATP & WTA 1st Round proper

Thursday, April 25: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st and 2nd Round

Friday, April 26: ATP & WTA 2nd Round

Saturday, April 27: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

Sunday, April 28: ATP & WTA 3rd Round

Monday, April 29: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Last 16

Tuesday, April 30: ATP Last 16, WTA Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 1: ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 2: ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Semifinals

Friday, May 3: ATP Semifinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals

Saturday, May 4: ATP Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final

Sunday, May 5: ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

