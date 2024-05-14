The 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is here with more than 200 breeds competing in the must-watch canine sporting event. Returning to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, two days of judging starts today to determine who will take home the coveted title of Best in Show.

This year, there are nearly 2,500 dogs competing to take the Best in Show crown from Buddy Holly — the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen who stole the show in 2023. From Hound and Sporting to Toy and Terrier, the dogs will be tested across competitions including agility, obedience and, new this year, a dock diving trial.

For dog lovers who don't want to miss a second of the action, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Westminster Dog Show online, including the full TV schedule and free livestream options.

When is the 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

The 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show began Saturday, May 11, and runs through Tuesday, May 14. The weekend started with the Masters Obedience Championship and Masters Agility Championship on Saturday. Now, the main show is taking place on Monday, May 13, and concludes on Tuesday, May 14 with the Best in Show round and the Junior Showmanship Finals.

How to Watch the 2024 Westminster Dog Show Without Cable

All the events of the 2024 Westminster Dog Show will be broadcast across Fox, FS1 and FS2. If you don't have cable, you can watch the event with a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Fox, FS1, FS2 and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream all of the 2024 Westminster Dog Show for free.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox and FS1 down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any of the competitions if you're not home to watch them live.

You can watch the 2024 Westminster Dog Show with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including Fox and FS1. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What channel is the 2024 Westminster Dog Show on?

The 2024 Westminster Dog Show will be aired FOX, FS1 and FS2.

2024 Westminster Dog Show TV Schedule

Below, find the TV schedule for the Westminster Dog Show, including the times and TV channels to tun into the events.

Saturday, May 11

11th Annual Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, May 12

11th Annual Masters Agility Championship Finals: 2 - 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Monday, May 13

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries: 1 - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups): 7 - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, May 14

Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries: 1 - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)

Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier Groups, Best in Show): 7 - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

