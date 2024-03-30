Men’s March Madness enters the Elite 8 today, which means it's time to crown the regional champions. The West Region final sees No. 6 seed Clemson and No. 4 seed Alabama play in Los Angeles to determine which team will secure a bid to the Final Four.

After defeating top-seeded North Carolina 89-87, Alabama advanced to the Elite 8 for the second time in school history. Meanwhile, this will be the first Elite 8 for Clemson since 1980 thanks to a West Region Semifinal win over No. 2 seed Arizona 77-72.

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Final Four? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson vs. Alabama game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Alabama Without Cable

The Clemson vs. Alabama game will broadcast live on TBS and TruTV. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Elite 8 game tonight is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20, the Blue tier with TruTV to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NCAA games when you're not home.

What time is the Clemson vs. Alabama Elite 8 game?

The Clemson vs. Alabama men's college basketball NCAA Elite 8 game will be played on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 8:49 p.m. ET (5:49 p.m. PT).

2024 NCAA Elite 8 Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the men's NCAA tournament Elite Eight games.

Saturday, March 30

Connecticut vs. Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Clemson vs. Alabama, 8:49 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Sunday, March 31

Purdue vs. Tennessee, 2:20 p.m. ET | CBS

Duke vs. North Carolina State, 5:05 p.m. ET | CBS

What channel are the Elite 8 games on?

TBS will broadcast Saturday's East and West regional finals, while CBS will broadcast Sunday's South and Midwest regional finals.

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

The Women's NCAA tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on ESPN

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

