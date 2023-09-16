How to Watch the Davis Cup 2023 Online: Finals Group Stage Live Stream

The 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage started on Wednesday with 16 nations trying to make it through to the Davis Cup Final 8 knockout phase. Amongst the teams competing in the World Cup of tennis this week are the U.S., defending champions Canada and last year's runners-up Australia.

The final of the international team event in men's tennis is set to take place from November 21 to 26 in Malaga, Spain. With the group games taking place in Bologna, Manchester, Split and Valencia through Sunday, September 17, the Davis Cup is set to be unmissable viewing for tennis fans. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Davis Cup at home this weekend.

How to Watch the 2023 Davis Cup Online

Tennis Channel is the exclusive U.S. home of the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage. Because it is the only way to watch the Davis Cup on TV in America, you'll need a cable package that includes Tennis Channel. Cord-cutters are not out of luck though. You can watch the Tennis Channel with a live TV streaming service like Sling TV.

Sling TV has two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

To watch Tennis Channel, just add Sports Extra to Sling Orange for $11 a month. The Sports Extra add-on also includes SEC, NHL, NBA networks and more for additional games.

Who is playing in the 2023 Davis Cup?

Americans Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul headline Team USA for Group D in Split, Croatia. 2023 US Open champion Novak Djokovic is leading the Serbian team in Group C play in Valencia, Spain. Olympic champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are both in Manchester, Great Britain, competing in Group B.

Ahead of the 2023 Davis Cup Final 8, check out the Finals Group Stage full schedule and results at DavisCup.com.

RELATED CONTENT: