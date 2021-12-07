This holiday season, a certain Beverly Hills housewife is headed north in The Housewives of the North Pole, a new Christmas movie promising lots of laughs, cheer, a bikini-clad “snow woman” and a heated decorating competition.

The cheeky new holiday film stars The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards alongside Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt. The pair play best friends and local "Christmas Queens" of their town, North Pole, Vermont. The Housewives of the North Pole premieres exclusively on Peacock on Dec. 9.

Richards and Brandt play pals Trish and Diana. The “Christmas Queens” of their small town have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition for nine years running, and are planning on a tenth when an argument starts, causing the dynamic duo to split. The entire town of North Pole becomes embroiled in the feud between the two friends and their families, attracting the attention of a writer who hopes to turn the story into an expose titled, “The Housewives of the North Pole.” The film also stars Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub.

As the voiceover in the trailer proclaims, “In the town of North Pole, we know how to do Christmas.” So this holiday season, you certainly won’t want to miss taking a trip to North Pole, Vermont to check out these Queens of Christmas. Here’s how to watch The Housewives of the North Pole.

When does The Housewives of the North Pole come out? The movie premieres on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Where can I watch The Housewives of the North Pole?The Housewives of the North Pole will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock, alongside popular shows and movies like Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Die Hard and more.

You can sign up to try Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus for seven days free.

