How to Watch The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Without Cable

Aside from stuffing our faces with turkey and catching up with friends and family, one of the things we're most looking forward to this Thanksgiving is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. From Broadway performances to marching bands and the famous Radio City Rockettes, the annual celebration through the streets of New York City is back for the 96th year in a row on November 24, and airs on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

If you're one of the many who have forgone cable in the streaming era, don't fret: you can still watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on streaming services that carry NBC such as Peacock and Hulu+ Live TV. For more information on this year's spectacle full of magic and wonder, here's everything you need to know about watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

How do I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 without cable?

Even without cable, you can still watch the parade by streaming it on Peacock. Another alternative for watching the 2022 parade without cable is with Hulu's live TV streaming service. Don't have a subscription to either yet? Sign up below.

How do I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with cable?

If you have cable, you can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC airing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 24.

Who is performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Jordin Sparks, Big Time Rush, Fitz and the Tantrums, Joss Stone, Paula Abdul, Miss America Emma Broyles, Sean Paul, and Ziggy Marley are just a few of the talented artists set to perform during the parade.

What floats will be at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

This year, just a few of the floats include Netflix, Pinkfong's Baby Shark, Toys'R'Us, Sesame Street, McDonald's, and Nickelodeon.

