Aside from gobbling turkey and catching up with friends and family, one of the most cherished Thanksgiving traditions is watching the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

From Broadway performances to marching bands and the famous Radio City Rockettes, the annual celebration that marches through the streets of New York City is back for the 97th consecutive year on November 23. The parade airs on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

If you're one of the many who have forgone traditional TV plans in the streaming era, don't fret: You can still watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on streaming services that carry NBC, such as Peacock and Hulu+ Live TV. For more information on this year's spectacle full of magic and wonder, here's everything you need to know about watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online.

How do I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 23.

If you've cut the cord, you can stream the parade on Peacock. Another alternative for watching the 2023 parade is via a live TV streaming service like Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV or Sling TV. Don't have a subscription to one yet? Sign up below.

Who is performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Cher, Brandy, Jon Batiste, Ashley Park, Pentatonix, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Jessie James Decker, En Vogue and Alex Smith are just a few of the talented artists set to perform during the parade.

What balloons and floats will be at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Fans can enjoy 25 balloons at the parade with seven new additions. Some of the ginormous balloons include Spongebob Squarepants and Gary, Stuart the Minion, The Pillsbury Dough Boy, Grogu, Bluey and Beagle Scout Snoopy.

This year there will be 31 different floats. Some of the floats include Tom Turkey, Santa's Sleigh, Winter Dragon, Pinkfong Baby Shark and 1-2-3 Sesame Street.

