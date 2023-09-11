Stream all the fun and excitement of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Honoring the best music videos of the year, the MTV Video Music Awards is shaping up to be one of the most exciting nights in television this fall.
Taylor Swift leads the nominations this year, with noms in eight different categories. SZA, Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Nicki Minaj all received multiple MTV VMA nominations. While many awards shows recruit critics to determine winners, MTV puts the power in the public's hands to decide who is the best of the best for the year. Be sure to go vote for your favorite artist to get in on the action.
Find out who reigns supreme when the VMAs air on MTV on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. If you don't have MTV, you don't have to miss out. You can watch the highly anticipated music awards show on Paramount+ at the exact same time it airs on MTV. That means you can get in on the action while it's happening and not have to wait until the next day to learn about the big wins of the night.
ET, Showtime and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.
MTV Video Music Awards on Paramount+
Tune in to Paramount+ on Tuesday, September 12 to see your favorite artists live. There will be performances, tributes and special honors in addition to handing out the coveted Moon Person.
Last year, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J emceed the VMAs and Nicki Minaj will be hosting this years. It's also unclear how the ongoing writer's strike will impact the awards show, though it's possible they'll go the unscripted route, similar to the 2023 Tony Awards.
When are the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?
The MTV Video Music Awards are happening on Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET in New Jersey's Prudential Center.
Where can you stream the 2023 MTV VMAs?
MTV will air the VMAs on their network. Those who prefer streaming can watch the VMAs live with Paramount+.
Who is hosting the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?
MTV has announced Nicki Minaj will host the VMAs for 2023.
Who is performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?
MTV announced Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, and More.
2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nomination List:
Here are the nominations for the top categories of MTV's Video Music Awards...
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records
SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
KAROL G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit" – L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii - Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma - Double P Records
PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
See the full list of MTV's Video Music Awards nominations here.
RELATED CONTENT: