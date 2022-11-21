After years of waiting, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has kicked off in Qatar. Group B play begins today as Team USA starts their tournament in a historic match against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Although Wales qualified for the past two European Championships, they have not played at a World Cup since 1958. Team USA will be appearing for the first time since 2014.

United State faces Wales at 2 p.m. ET. Every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV and you can also watch on Sling TV.

The full schedule for the United States in the group stage looks like:

Nov. 21: United States vs Wales - 2:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 25: United States vs England - 2:00 p.m. ET

Nov. 29: United States vs Iran - 2:00 p.m. ET

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to livestream every match of FIFA's biggest tournament.

How do I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 online?

Fox holds the English language rights to World Cup games in the United States. If you cut the cable cord in your home, there are a few options for watching the FIFA World Cup, including Peacock and live TV streaming services like fuboTV and SlingTV. Here's how you can subscribe and get access to each of these services.

What is the 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule?

While previously the FIFA World Cup has been held every four years during June and July, this year they've decided to change things up to avoid the midsummer heat of Qatar.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET on FS1

Monday, Nov. 21

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

England vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET on FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET on FOX

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

