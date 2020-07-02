Shopping

Huge Discount On Hair Accessories at the Amazon Summer Sale: Headbands, Barrettes and More

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
hair accessories sale
Courtesy of Amazon / Shopbop

Fashionable hair accessories are on huge discounts at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Get deals on gorgeous, on-trend headbands, hair pins, clips and barrettes from accessory brands such as Lele Sadoughi, Jennifer Behr, Shashi, Deepa by Deepa Gurnani, Dannijo and more. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, you're sure to find amazing deep discounts at the Amazon fashion summer sale. In addition to markdowns on stylish hair accessories, score deals on additional fashion-forward pieces such as Ray-Ban sunglasses, Soludos sneakers and Gorjana chain necklace

Other big fashion brands on offer at the Amazon Big Style Sale include Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs.

Shop ET Style's selection of hair accessories on sale at Amazon. 

Chic leopard print knotted headband from Lele Sadoughi.

Petitie Leopard Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Petitie Leopard Knotted Headband
Amazon
Petitie Leopard Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi
REGULARLY $65

The snakeskin print on this scrunchie from Chan Luu adds unexpected edgy flair. 

Bark Scrunchie
Chan Luu
Chan Luu Bark Scrunchie
Amazon
Bark Scrunchie
Chan Luu
REGULARLY $45

We love this Tanya Taylor pink plaid ruched headband. 

Ruched Headband
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband
Amazon/Tanya Taylor
Ruched Headband
Tanya Taylor
REGULARLY $95

A classic tortoise hair barrette.

Susannah Clip
Valet
Valet Susannah Clip
Amazon
Susannah Clip
Valet
REGULARLY $52

Ombre rose-colored crystal hair pins. 

Ombre Rose Pin Set, Multi Pink Crystal
Shashi
Shashi Ombre Rose Pin Set, Multi Pink Crystal
Amazon
Ombre Rose Pin Set, Multi Pink Crystal
Shashi
REGULARLY $22.80

An embellished headband from Deepa by Deepa Gurnani, featuring mother of pearl, glass and stones.

Audri Headband
Deepa by Deepa Gurnani
Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Audri Headband
Amazon
Audri Headband
Deepa by Deepa Gurnani
REGULARLY $70

A gorgeous hammered silk padded headband by Jennifer Behr. 

Tori In Hammered Silk Satin
Jennifer Behr
Jennifer Behr Tori In Hammered Silk Satin
Amazon
Tori In Hammered Silk Satin
Jennifer Behr
REGULARLY $188

This Dannijo heart rhinestone bobby pin will add a little romance to your look.

Amari Bobby Pin
Dannijo
Dannijo Amari Bobby Pin
Amazon
Amari Bobby Pin
Dannijo
REGULARLY $85

Turn heads in this Lizzie Fortunato pearl-adorned headband.

Confetti Headband In Butterscotch Pearl
Lizzie Fortunato
Lizzie Fortunato Confetti Headband In Butterscotch Pearl
Amazon
Confetti Headband In Butterscotch Pearl
Lizzie Fortunato
REGULARLY $125

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bose Audio Sunglasses: Get 15% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Jewelry Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Get This Carhartt Beanie For Under $10 at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale