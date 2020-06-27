The Best Jewelry Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Enjoy up to 40% off on jewelry and accessories from Swarovski, Fossil, AX Armani Exchange and more.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with amazing deep discounts from many of our favorite fashion brands that offer deep discounts up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, and shoes every single day of the Amazon sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends soon, so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks at the Amazon Summer Sale.

This tag necklace with space to engrave something special

These sweet gemstone earrings

These statement studs

Women's Pearl Drops Studs Kate Spade New York Amazon Women's Pearl Drops Studs Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $48 $36 at Amazon

These hoops that add more to the classic shape

These colorful logo studs

Simple danglers that go with almost everything

These shiny star earrings

This pendant necklace that also hasmatching earrings

A structured rose-tone bangle made up of organically-shaped wires

Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen Amazon Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen REGULARLY $70 Starting at $37.37

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

