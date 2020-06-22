If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on accessories from Marc Jacobs.

All of the summer’s biggest trends, like bucket hats and colorful crossbody handbags to classic wardrobe staples like the perfect black leather tote bag, are available at great deals on Amazon.

Marc Jacobs isn’t the only designer that you can score during the sale, there are major deals on apparel and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon. And keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Women's Bucket Hat Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Bucket Hat Marc Jacobs It's time to jump on this throwback summer hat trend. REGULARLY $117 $87.75 at Amazon

Women's Half Moon Card Case with Chain Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Half Moon Card Case with Chain Marc Jacobs Perfect for a night out when you need to be hands-free. REGULARLY $93 $69.75 at Amazon

Snapshot Dragon Fruit Multi Marc Jacobs Amazon Snapshot Dragon Fruit Multi Marc Jacobs The pop of pink you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $295 $221.25 at Amazon

Women's Kiss Lock Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Kiss Lock Tote Marc Jacobs This classic black tote is a no-brainer. REGULARLY $395 $292.30 at Amazon

Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs If mini bags are your thing, here's the classic tote, sized down. REGULARLY $295 $206.50 at Amazon

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

