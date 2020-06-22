Shopping

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on accessories from Marc Jacobs. 

All of the summer’s biggest trends, like bucket hats and colorful crossbody handbags to classic wardrobe staples like the perfect black leather tote bag, are available at great deals on Amazon. 

Marc Jacobs isn’t the only designer that you can score during the sale, there are major deals on apparel and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff and more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon. And keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale. 

Women's Bucket Hat
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Bucket Hat
Amazon
Women's Bucket Hat
Marc Jacobs

It's time to jump on this throwback summer hat trend. 

REGULARLY $117

Women's Half Moon Card Case with Chain
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Half Moon Card Case with Chain
Amazon
Women's Half Moon Card Case with Chain
Marc Jacobs

Perfect for a night out when you need to be hands-free.

REGULARLY $93

Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
Amazon
Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
Marc Jacobs

Utilitarian chic. 

REGULARLY $325

Snapshot Dragon Fruit Multi
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Dragon Fruit Multi One Size
Amazon
Snapshot Dragon Fruit Multi
Marc Jacobs

The pop of pink you didn't know you needed.

REGULARLY $295

Women's Kiss Lock Tote
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Kiss Lock Tote
Amazon
Women's Kiss Lock Tote
Marc Jacobs

This classic black tote is a no-brainer. 

REGULARLY $395

Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Amazon
Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Marc Jacobs

If mini bags are your thing, here's the classic tote, sized down. 

REGULARLY $295

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

