Hurry to Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 60% Off at Nordstrom

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but now the Dune star (you can watch for yourself on big and small screens Oct. 22) also making waves off the red carpet with her UGGs. Right now, you can get the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers for just $40 at Nordstrom. But you'd better hurry, Nordstrom sold out of the popular slippers and just restocked.

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides.

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear.

Below, ET Style rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom:

