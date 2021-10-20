Shopping

Hurry to Get Zendaya’s UGG Slippers for 60% Off at Nordstrom

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
zendaya 1280
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but now the Dune star (you can watch for yourself on big and small screens Oct. 22) also making waves off the red carpet with her UGGs. Right now, you can get the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers for just $40 at Nordstrom. But you'd better hurry, Nordstrom sold out of the popular slippers and just restocked. 

The Euphoria actress has been spotted in the cozy, comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$100$40

Below, ET Style rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom:

UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
$110
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
$110$65
UGG Bixbee Bootie
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Bixbee Bootie
$35
UGG Scuff Slipper
UGG Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuff Slipper
$80
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
$60
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Biltmore Waterproof Chelsea Boot
$140
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
$98
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
$88
UGG Hank Joggers
UGG Hank Joggers
Nordstrom
UGG Hank Joggers
$85

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Winter Boots to Get Before The Holidays

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Coats and Jackets

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Boots and Shoes

Selena Gomez's Slouchy Winter Coat is Perfect for 2021

The Best Deals from Backcountry for Staying Warm This Fall and Winter

The Warmest Winter Coats You Can Buy Online

Best Winter Face Masks