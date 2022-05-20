Staying hydrated in the summer heat is just as important as finding a great sunscreen or swimsuit. Thankfully, the Hydro Flask Summer Sale has officially started, so you can start saving on the popular drinkware brand.

Select water bottles and tumblers are on sale for 25% off during Hydro Flask Summer Sale. If you have a leaky tumbler or a water bottle that's cracking, now's the perfect time to upgrade your portable drinkware before all your summer vacation plans.

With so many bottles, tumblers and coffee containers to scroll through, we've found some of our favorite Hydro Flask products included in the summer sale, including new colorways with new and reinforced lids (so you can sip and enjoy your fave drinks without spilling a drop). Plus, you get free ground shipping with an order of $30 or more.

Shop our top picks from the Hydro Flask Summer Sale below.

32 oz Wide Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth Bottle The Wide Mouth Bottle is designed to keep your cold drinks chilled for 24 hours and your hot brews hot for 12 hours. This size option is perfect for trekking trails and day hikes, and you can even customize your Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle. $45 $34 Buy Now

40 oz Wide Mouth Bottle Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth Bottle The Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth Bottle is finished with the brand's special Color Last powder coat, which makes it completely dishwasher safe and saves you from cleaning another bottle by hand. $50 $37 Buy Now

128 oz Oasis Bottle Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis Bottle Bring the 128 oz Oasis Bottler along for all of your weekend camping trips. It's equipped with two integrated lips to make pouring yourself a drink easier and to prevent any leaks. $125 $94 Buy Now

