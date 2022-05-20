Shopping

Hydro Flask Summer Sale: Get 25% Off and Stay Hydrated All Summer Long

By Wesley Horvath‍
Hydro Flask Summer Sale
Hydro Flask

Staying hydrated in the summer heat is just as important as finding a great sunscreen or swimsuit. Thankfully, the Hydro Flask Summer Sale has officially started, so you can start saving on the popular drinkware brand. 

Select water bottles and tumblers are on sale for 25% off during Hydro Flask Summer Sale. If you have a leaky tumbler or a water bottle that's cracking, now's the perfect time to upgrade your portable drinkware before all your summer vacation plans.

Shop Hydro Flask Sale

With so many bottles, tumblers and coffee containers to scroll through, we've found some of our favorite Hydro Flask products included in the summer sale, including new colorways with new and reinforced lids (so you can sip and enjoy your fave drinks without spilling a drop). Plus, you get free ground shipping with an order of $30 or more.

Shop our top picks from the Hydro Flask Summer Sale below. 

24 oz Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid
Hydro Flask 24 oz Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid
Hydro Flask
24 oz Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid

Grab this wide mouth bottle in the new seagrass green shade, and start sipping on your water or favorite tea brew this summer.

$40$30
32 oz Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
32 oz Wide Mouth Bottle

The Wide Mouth Bottle is designed to keep your cold drinks chilled for 24 hours and your hot brews hot for 12 hours. This size option is perfect for trekking trails and day hikes, and you can even customize your Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle. 

$45$34
16 oz All Around Tumbler
Hydro Flask 16 oz All Around Tumbler
Hydro Flask
16 oz All Around Tumbler

This Hydro Flask tumbler includes the new Closeable Press-in Lid, which offers a snug fit so that your morning coffee won't spill. 

$25$19
40 oz Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
40 oz Wide Mouth Bottle

The Hydro Flask 40 oz Wide Mouth Bottle is finished with the brand's special Color Last powder coat, which makes it completely dishwasher safe and saves you from cleaning another bottle by hand.

$50$37
18 oz Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 18 oz Standard Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
18 oz Standard Mouth Bottle

This stainless steel bottle has the same double-wall insulation system that Hydro Flask is known for, so your water will stay colder for longer.

$30$22
20 oz All Around Tumbler
Hydro Flask 20 oz All Around Tumbler
Hydro Flask
20 oz All Around Tumbler

This tumbler is compatible with most cupholders, so you can prepare your favorite coffee blend for a road trip this summer (or an espresso for your morning commute). 

$28$21
20 oz Coffee with Flex Sip Lid
Hydro Flask 20 oz Coffee with Flex Sip Lid
Hydro Flask
20 oz Coffee with Flex Sip Lid

The Flex Sip Lid lets you enjoy your coffee without worrying about drips or leaks. Plus, the built-in handle makes it the perfect travel companion.

$35$26
28 oz All Around Tumbler
Hydro Flask 28 oz All Around Tumbler
Hydro Flask
28 oz All Around Tumbler

Enjoy your morning java or tea in this BPA-free and toxin-free double-wall insulated tumbler. 

$33$25
32 oz Lightweight Wide Mouth Trail Series
Hydro Flask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Mouth Trail Series
Hydro Flask
32 oz Lightweight Wide Mouth Trail Series

This lightweight water bottle is literally made for trekking trails. It's 25% lighter than Hydro Flask's other 32 oz bottles, but you still get the same quality stainless steel double-wall design. 

$50$37
128 oz Oasis Bottle
Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis Bottle
Hydro Flask
128 oz Oasis Bottle

Bring the 128 oz Oasis Bottler along for all of your weekend camping trips. It's equipped with two integrated lips to make pouring yourself a drink easier and to prevent any leaks. 

$125$94

