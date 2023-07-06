Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has big deals on our most-loved water bottles. Staying hydrated can have a profound impact on your health, and finding a water bottle that supports healthy hydration habits can help. Whether you're looking to purchase a water bottle for outdoor adventures or to keep on your desk all day, an insulated bottle should be high on your list. Right now, Amazon has early Prime Day deals on water bottles, including hot-selling Hydro Flasks.

Drinking enough water each day is a lot easier when you've got a Hydro Flask that keeps your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer. For easy all-day hydration, reusable Hydro Flask water bottles are on sale thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day deal in a ton of colors. You can save up to 35% on bestselling Hydro Flasks ahead of the scorching summer temperatures.

The popular drinkware brand makes extremely durable, insulated water bottles that keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. If you have a leaky tumbler or a cracked water bottle, now's the perfect time to upgrade your portable drinkware.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle Amazon Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With 16 colors to choose from, you can easily find a Hydro Flask that fits you. This popular water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

Hydro Flask bottles have a built-in carrying strap that makes them easy to take on the go. If you prefer to drink from a straw instead of the wide mouth lid, opt for a Flex Strap cap that is also leakproof. Hydro Flask lids and boots come in a variety of colors, so you can customize your Hydro Flask water bottle to match your style.

Amazon currently has several versions of the bestselling Hydro Flask water bottles on sale now. For optimal hydration, the 40-ounce Hydro Flask is 27% off. With over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviews and a near-perfect overall rating, Hydro Flasks are great to throw in your backpack or car before heading out for the day. Shop all the best Hydro Flask deals below.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

