During Prime Day 2023, Amazon has big deals on our most-loved water bottles. Staying hydrated can have a profound impact on your health, and finding a water bottle that supports healthy hydration habits can help. Whether you're looking to purchase a water bottle for outdoor adventures or to keep on your desk all day, an insulated bottle should be high on your list. Right now, Amazon has Prime Day deals on water bottles, including hot-selling Hydro Flasks.

Drinking enough water each day is a lot easier when you've got a Hydro Flask that keeps your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer. For easy all-day hydration, reusable Hydro Flask water bottles are on sale thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals in a wide range of colors. You can save up to 35% on bestselling Hydro Flasks ahead of the scorching summer temperatures.

Shop the Hydro Flask Sale

The popular drinkware brand makes extremely durable, insulated water bottles that keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. If you have a leaky tumbler or a cracked water bottle, now's the perfect time to upgrade your portable drinkware.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle Amazon Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With 16 colors to choose from, you can easily find a Hydro Flask that fits you. This popular water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

$45 $34 Shop Now

Hydro Flask bottles have a built-in carrying strap that makes them easy to take on the go. If you prefer to drink from a straw instead of the wide mouth lid, opt for a Flex Strap cap that is also leakproof. Hydro Flask lids and boots come in a variety of colors, so you can customize your Hydro Flask water bottle to match your style.

Amazon currently has several versions of the bestselling Hydro Flask water bottles on sale now. For optimal hydration, the 40-ounce Hydro Flask is 30% off. With over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviews and a near-perfect overall rating, Hydro Flasks are great to throw in your backpack or car before heading out for the day. Shop all the best Hydro Flask deals below.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Now On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Deals Under $100 to Shop Right Now

The 12 Best Prime Day Headphone Deals: Bose, AirPods, Sony and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

Save On Kindle E-Readers During Prime Day for Glare-Free Reading

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $190 Off at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals at Amazon

Save Up to 30% On Top-Rated T3 Hair Tools During Amazon Prime Day

Save Now on Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills During Amazon Prime Day

18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals for Summer to Shop Now