As part of it's holiday deals helping you save on last-minute gifts, Amazon is currently offering savings on popular Hydro Flask water bottles. Whether you just started towards a fitness goal or are gearing up for some outdoor adventures this winter, staying hydrated is one of the best things you can do for your health. Drinking enough water each day is a lot easier when you've got a great water bottle that keeps your drink ice cold.

The mega popular Hydro Flask water bottle is on sale at Amazon right now to get a head start on your New Year's fitness resolution.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle Amazon Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With 17 colors to choose from, you can easily make the Hydro Flask your own.This popular water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

$45 $38 Shop Now

The popular drinkware brand makes extremely durable, insulated water bottles that keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours. If you have a leaky tumbler or a water bottle that's cracking, now's the perfect time to upgrade your portable drinkware for the new season. Hydro Flask bottles have a built-in carrying strap that makes it easy to take on the go. If you prefer to drink from a straw instead of the wide mouth lid, opt for a Flex Strap cap that is also leakproof. Hydro Flask lids and boots come in a variety of colors, so you can customize your Hydro Flask water bottle to match your style.

There are also Hydro Flask deals on other sizes of the water bottle too. For extra hydration, the larger 64-ounce Hydro Flask is 16% off. With over 24,000 five-star Amazon reviews and a near-perfect overall rating, Hydro Flasks are great to throw in your backpack or car before heading out to take on the day. Shop all the best Hydro Flask deals below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

The 10 Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women: HOKA, Columbia, Timberland, and More

The 17 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know This Holiday Season

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season: Shop Tech, Cooking, Fitness, and More

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your 2022 Winter Ski Trip: Jackets, Gloves, Ski Pants and More

The Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget for the Holiday Season

25 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

The 17 Best Running Shoes for Women — Shop Adidas, Nike, Saucony, Hoka, and More For Fall 2022

The Best Camping Gear on Amazon