Whenever a long holiday weekend comes around, you can expect some pretty epic sales to stock up and save on all your daily essentials. The 4th of July is no different, especially when it comes to beauty deals. Clean beauty brand, ILIA Beauty rarely goes on sale, but right now you can save on nearly every cult-favorite product.

The Credo Beauty Summer Sale just kicked off today with sitewide savings on every natural beauty and skin care product, including ILIA bestsellers. Just in time for summer, you can save 20% on lightweight essentials like the Super Serum Skin Tint that provide hydrating coverage and SPF. Don't wait to start shopping though — the Credo Beauty Summer Sale is only here through Tuesday, July 4.

Shop ILIA Beauty Deals

With an ever-growing fan base, ILIA Beauty has become a favorite of celebs and TikTokers alike. Celebrated for its clean product lineup of skincare-first beauty staples, the brand is loved by Hollywood's biggest stars like Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among many others.

ILIA's top products are bound to sell out fast. Ahead, shop our favorite ILIA Beauty deals that can help transform your skin before they're gone!

Multi-Stick ILIA Beauty Multi-Stick The Multi-Stick is an award-winning multi-use product that can be used as a blush, lipstick or eyeshadow. It's available in 12 gorgeous and flattering shades. $36 $29 Shop Now

Lip Wrap Reviving Balm ILIA Beauty Lip Wrap Reviving Balm Protect your lips with a hydrating balm that works to create a barrier to keep out harsh elements. The hyaluronic acid and salicornia (a type of sea succulent) nourish the lips and provide natural moisture. $24 $19 Shop Now

Limitless Lash Mascara ILIA Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara This mascara is an award-winning buildable mascara that's good for curling, lengthening and volumizing eyelashes. The clean formula is gentle enough for even sensitive eyes, according to the brand. $28 $22 Shop Now

Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm ILIA Beauty Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm Your lips will look terrific wearing this moisturizing tinted lip balm with sheer, buildable color. The balm's natural buttery ingredients, like shea butter and rose hip oil, soothe lips while providing a pop of color. $28 $22 Shop Now

The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette ILIA Beauty The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette Highly pigmented and easily blendable, this 6-pan talc-free eye shadow palette is good for all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal. The palette comes in two color options so you can pick which suits your style best. $40 $32 Shop Now

Liquid Powder Eye Tint ILIA Beauty Liquid Powder Eye Tint Swipe on this creamy eyeshadow that dries with a powder finish for a smudge-free eye look. The innovative formula comes in 17 stunning shades. $28 $22 Shop Now

