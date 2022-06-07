It's hard to imagine that after the last few weeks of pre-summer savings and can't-miss Memorial Day deals, a sale might still come along that manages to top the rest. And yet, ILIA Beauty's current (and worth noting: very rare) Friends and Family sale already has us pulling out our credit cards again and getting ready to stock up on some new beauty essentials. Summer budgets be damned — we just can't resist this one.

Happening now through Sunday, June 12, ILIA Beauty is hosting its major Friends and Family sale, which will give customers the chance to take 20% off of orders of $75 or more.

See ILIA's Sale

To appreciate just how can't-miss of a deal this is, you have to also understand just how rare a site-wide sale at ILIA Beauty truly is. The cult-favorite beauty brand has become a favorite of celebs and TikTokers alike — celebrated for its clean product lineup of muted beauty staples loved by Hollywood's biggest stars like Cindy Crawford, Olivia Wilde and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among many others.

This current sale arrives just in time for summer — so, you can stock up on luminizing products (like their newest Vitamin C Serum) that provide equal parts coverage and shine. But hurry — ILIA's Friends and Family sale is only happening for a limited time and the brand's top products are bound to sell out fast.

Ahead, browse the top beauty staples to shop from ILIA Beauty's Friends and Family sale. Plus, check out the best beauty and skincare deals to shop this weekend, and stock up on ILIA's latest (and greatest) hydrating lip balm.

