Natural beauty! When Inbar Lavi gets ready to do her hair, she starts at her roots — literally.

The actress, 36, was born in Israel to a Polish father and Moroccan mother, and her heritage has continuously inspired her, even when it comes to her haircare regimen.

Inbar Lavi/Instagram

"I've always had lots of hair everywhere (thanks, Dad), which was fine while it was straight, but as I got older, my hair changed. It developed its own personality and became stubborn, kinky, frizzy, and free-spirited, to say the least," she tells ET.

And her environment didn't help the issues surrounding her luscious locks either.

"Growing up in Israel with 90 percent humidity, you can imagine it wasn't always a pretty sight. My hair would get very frizzy and was hard to maintain." the Imposters star shares.

"I started getting very insecure about it and would constantly hide my hair under hats, bandanas, low-buns, and braids. I never wore my hair down and was very self-conscious. It even affected my wardrobe choices since there aren’t many dresses that go well with baseball caps," she adds.

Courtesy of Saphira

Luckily, the Lucifer actress was eventually introduced to Saphira, a natural, salon professional haircare line that infuses all 26 minerals from the Dead Sea into their products.

"While filming on location in Canada, I was really struggling with my hair because of the humidity, and it was making it difficult to shoot scenes with continuity. A professional on set recommended that I start using Saphira. ... I've been in love with the brand and its healing products ever since,” she explains.

Lavi's must-haves: the Mineral Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner, Leave-In-Mud, Divine Curl Cream, Mineral Drop, and The One.

Inbar Lavi/Instagram

Beyond using essentials from the company, Lavi also depends on her relatives' useful beauty tips.

"A lot of my Moroccan family have curly hair as well, and have given me great advice over the years about caring for it properly, like using plant-based herbs to help bring back moisture and refresh my look," the House of Lavi founder explains.

"Olive olive oil, coconut oil, and rosemary are also all amazing for anyone's haircare routine," the Underemployed star continues.

Courtesy of Saphira

Through this combination, Lavi has gained the confidence to rock a number of different hairstyles, including voluminous, bouncy curls.

"I feel my best when I'm comfortable and true to myself. ... I love my natural curly texture," she says.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Fixes Wife Priyanka Chopra's 'Complicated' Hair at Wimbledon This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Save Up to 43% On Revlon Hair Dryers, Straighteners and Curling Irons

The Cult-Favorite Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is 43% Off Right Now

Get $57 Off Dyson’s Latest Airwrap at Amazon Before It Sells Out Again