Kylie Jenner is the proud new owner of a multimillion-dollar home in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly paid $36.5 million for the property, which includes seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 20 parking spaces -- but a source tells ET that one of the biggest selling points for Jenner was the home's "state-of-the-art security system."

"Kylie has wanted to buy a house in L.A. for a while and finally found the one that works perfectly for her needs," the source says. "Although Kylie has homes and family and friends in Calabasas, she wanted something in L.A. for when she goes out with friends or has business meetings or gigs in L.A. and doesn’t want to go back to Calabasas."

"Also, Kylie is really into real estate and expanding her portfolio and couldn’t pass up this opportunity. Safety is a major concern for Kylie, and this home has an area for dedicated security, state-of-the-art security system and a security gate," the source adds.

The property has a total of 19,000 square feet, with four guesthouses and a private guardhouse. The main house is 15,350 square feet and has a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theater, several bars, game rooms, a gym and a championship-level basketball and tennis court.

Jenner's new purchase comes nearly two years after she sold one of her Hidden Hills homes in an off-market deal for $6.7 million in 2018, Variety reports. That same year, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott bought a $13.5 million mansion together and shared the cost.

Scott and Jenner split last October but reconciled earlier this year. See more on the couple in the video below.

