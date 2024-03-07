Denise Richards isn't ruling out a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to the actress on Thursday, and she revealed that a full-time return to the Bravo series isn't out of the question.

"I would definitely entertain the idea to come back full-time," Richards told ET. "For sure."

Richards appeared on the Bravo reality show for seasons 9 and 10, and returned as a guest for its current 13th season. Her latest RHOBH episodes made headlines for her chaotic return, so much so that she previously admitted that she "made an a** out of" herself.

One of the moments that had fans raising their eyebrows was Richards' response to Dorit Kemsley trying to tell her that her jacket was upside down. "I didn't even care," Richards told ET. "[I just wanted to] get the heck out of there."

Richards also got into it with Erika Jayne, but no hard feelings remain there, at least for the former woman.

In fact, while promoting her new Lifetime movie, Hunting Housewives, Richards told ET that Jayne, along with Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, are women she'd feel good about making it out of a sticky situation with.

"I think she could get us out," Richards said of Jayne.

As for what drew her to the film, which follows four housewives whose spa weekend gets turned upside down when they get stranded in the wilderness and discover they're not alone, Richards said, "I just loved the story."

"As soon as I read the script, I thought it was just a funny concept," she said. "... It's got so many fun humorous moments... and [shows the women] really bonding like they hadn't before and really helping and supporting each other... It's got a lot of fun twists and turns."

Richards stars alongside Kym Johnson-Herjavec, someone she's long counted as a friend.

"When I knew Denise was doing it, I was like, 'I have to do it because we've known each other for so long,'" Johnson-Herjavec told ET.

Fans will have to settle for seeing the women act alongside each other, as Johnson-Herjavec said that she'd never bring her real-life to the world of reality TV.

"I am such a fan of the whole franchise, but I would not do it. I would be so boring. I love it. I really love watching all of them, especially Beverly Hills, but no, I couldn't see myself on it," she said, before adding that her husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, "would probably be great" on the series.

Hunting Housewives premieres Saturday, March 9, on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT: