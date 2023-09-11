Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her finances. In an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura, the 26-year-old reality star admitted that, prior to her parents' prison sentence, she spent her money "like it was never ever gonna go away."

"I will make no bones about it, I spent my money like it was never ever gonna go away," she told ET. "... I never thought it was gonna go away."

However, Savannah found herself in a challenging position when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, and sentenced to years in prison.

With that development, Savannah found herself the guardian of her younger siblings, Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley.

"When you're in a single-income household you do whatever you have to," Savannah told ET. "... I feel like God never gives you more than you can bear. I feel like what is happening right now is exactly what I needed to not be this spoiled, entitled whatever, because what's happening now is testing who I am as a person. It took away a lot of things. For about a year anything work-wise disappeared."

Now, though, work is on the horizon in the form of a new reality show focused on her family dynamic. Savannah teased that the upcoming series will be "so fun, so interesting, [and] very different" than Chrisley Knows Best.

"For the first time we'll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that," Savannah noted, adding that the show will focus on the organization she founded and her role as a quasi-single parent.

"It's definitely testing me, but helping to be a bonus parent for my siblings, it's been the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have," she said. "... I get out there every day and I wanna make a better life for these two kids. It's gonna touch on that."

On top of that, the show will give insight into Savannah and her brother, Chase Chrisley's, dating lives.

"I'm a single parent dating. I'm like, 'You date me, you date all these other people,'" she said, before adding that dating is "going good" for her at present, so much so that she's met someone special.

"It's so funny because I look at it and I'm like, 'God gives you what he knows you needed in the most unexpected timing.' So I look at it now and I'm like, 'OK maybe I've met the one I'm supposed to be with,'" she said.

Savannah isn't ready to introduce her new man to the world, though, and instead plans to do so on her family's new reality show, partially to protect the guy in question.

"Anything that's healthy in my life I wanna try and shield all the outside influence, which is really difficult 'cause people will always have an opinion," she said, before noting that she may welcome the guy onto her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.

"The podcast, I'm like, 'OK, maybe you can come on and tell your story,' 'cause it's a crazy one," she said. "You wanna keep it so sacred, but then you're also like, 'I wanna scream it from the rooftop,' so you never know."

In the meantime, Savannah and Chase still seem open to dating. In fact, Savannah teased that an upcoming episode of her podcast will feature her and her brother filling out each other's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette applications.

"It would be interesting for sure. Imagine the first Bachelor/Bachelorette, brother/sister duo," she said. "... The whole process of filling out the application on my podcast Unlocked, was hysterical."

Through all of Savannah's current challenges, she's remained focused on putting "one foot in front of the other" every day.

"You just never give up. Life is so hard and you just keep saying yes, you just keep putting one foot in front of the other. I look at my parents and I'm like, 'I'm doing this for them. I'm doing it for two kids that are looking up to me,'" she said. "I'm also doing it for myself, because I'm coming into myself. I'm finding my own path forward. I'm paving a way for myself in a world that is full of cancel culture, that was so quick to just exile us. Now it's like, alright, I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying. I'm coming back. Who knows what's gonna happen?"

In addition to the reality show, Savannah is finding purpose by competing on the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She was inspired to do the show because she's "in a place in life where I'm not saying no to anything."

"If an opportunity presents itself I'm taking it and I'm running with it. It's more so for the kids too, to show them that it doesn't matter what comes your way, everyone's gonna try to beat you down, everyone's gonna try to cancel you... and you just show up, you say yes, and you put your best foot forward," she told ET. "I feel like I did that. It was a very growth-filled experience. I'm so proud. I had like so much fun. I can't wait for episode one because I thrived."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Sept. 25 on Fox.

