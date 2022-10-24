As if we needed another reason to love actress Shay Mitchell's luggage and travel line Béis, her brand just launched a collaboration with Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk — designed for stylish parents on the go. Both mothers themselves, Mitchell and Hosk created the Béis x Elsa collection with busy parents in mind: think stylish diaper bags with insulated bottle pockets, a changing station that folds into a clutch, and a backpack-tote hybrid complete with stroller straps and a laptop sleeve.

"The inspiration for this baby bag collection was non-baby bags," said Hosk. "Anything you could use when your baby is grown up too. For example, you can still use the tote, you can still use the clutch as your kids get older. You can transition with them throughout your life. I want my bags to be super chic, ones I can bring to the beach, and no one will know it's a baby bag."

Shop Béis x Elsa

Ranging from $58 to $158, Béis and Elsa's collection of fun patterns and functional designs makes it the perfect holiday gift for any mom you know. Below, check out the brand new collaboration, as well as more luggage and accessories to shop from Béis.

The Backpack Tote Beis The Backpack Tote This 2-in-1 bag transforms from a backpack to a tote with ease, with enough room for a laptop and insulated pockets for keeping snacks on hand. $138 Buy Now

The Tote Beis The Tote Available in three adorable prints, you would never guess this tote is a diaper bag. Reviewers love the addition of handle grips that keep the bag from falling off your shoulder. $158 Buy Now

The Caddy Beis The Caddy Carry this caddy by itself or insert it into The Tote to keep all your baby needs organized with insulated bottle compartments, stroller straps, and plenty of pockets. $58 Buy Now

The Clutch Beis The Clutch Keep all your essentials handy with this shockingly roomy clutch that rolls out into a baby changing station. $68 Buy Now

The Gift Set Beis The Gift Set An adorable gift for any mom in your life, this set includes a sun hat and stuffed toy wrapped in a bento cloth. $58 Buy Now

More Béis Travel Essentials

The Everyday Pet Tote Beis The Everyday Pet Tote If you need a bag for your fur baby rather than a human baby, this travel carrier keeps your pet cozy and comfy while on the go. $128 Buy Now

The Diaper Bag BÉIS The Diaper Bag Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more. $178 Buy Now

The Weekender Beis The Weekender This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient tote on the go. $98 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 30% on All Samsonite Luggage at This Early Black Friday Sale

Away Luggage Drops Limited-Edition ‘90s Pop Collection

Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save 25% on Labor Day Travel Gear

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

The Best Luggage and Travel Gear for Spring