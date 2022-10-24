Introducing Bèis x Elsa Hosk: Shay Mitchell and Elsa Hosk's Collection for Stylish Parents On the Go
As if we needed another reason to love actress Shay Mitchell's luggage and travel line Béis, her brand just launched a collaboration with Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk — designed for stylish parents on the go. Both mothers themselves, Mitchell and Hosk created the Béis x Elsa collection with busy parents in mind: think stylish diaper bags with insulated bottle pockets, a changing station that folds into a clutch, and a backpack-tote hybrid complete with stroller straps and a laptop sleeve.
"The inspiration for this baby bag collection was non-baby bags," said Hosk. "Anything you could use when your baby is grown up too. For example, you can still use the tote, you can still use the clutch as your kids get older. You can transition with them throughout your life. I want my bags to be super chic, ones I can bring to the beach, and no one will know it's a baby bag."
Ranging from $58 to $158, Béis and Elsa's collection of fun patterns and functional designs makes it the perfect holiday gift for any mom you know. Below, check out the brand new collaboration, as well as more luggage and accessories to shop from Béis.
This 2-in-1 bag transforms from a backpack to a tote with ease, with enough room for a laptop and insulated pockets for keeping snacks on hand.
Available in three adorable prints, you would never guess this tote is a diaper bag. Reviewers love the addition of handle grips that keep the bag from falling off your shoulder.
Carry this caddy by itself or insert it into The Tote to keep all your baby needs organized with insulated bottle compartments, stroller straps, and plenty of pockets.
Keep all your essentials handy with this shockingly roomy clutch that rolls out into a baby changing station.
An adorable gift for any mom in your life, this set includes a sun hat and stuffed toy wrapped in a bento cloth.
More Béis Travel Essentials
If you need a bag for your fur baby rather than a human baby, this travel carrier keeps your pet cozy and comfy while on the go.
Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more.
Choose between beige, black, grey, navy, or strawberry milkshake pink for this 360-degree rolling carry-on, complete with an expandable body and cushioned handles.
This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient tote on the go.
This spill-proof bag keeps all your products and potions organized with two compartments and hanging loops.
