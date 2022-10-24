Shopping

Introducing Bèis x Elsa Hosk: Shay Mitchell and Elsa Hosk's Collection for Stylish Parents On the Go

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Beis X Elsa Collection
Beis

As if we needed another reason to love actress Shay Mitchell's luggage and travel line Béis, her brand just launched a collaboration with Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk — designed for stylish parents on the go. Both mothers themselves, Mitchell and Hosk created the Béis x Elsa collection with busy parents in mind: think stylish diaper bags with insulated bottle pockets, a changing station that folds into a clutch, and a backpack-tote hybrid complete with stroller straps and a laptop sleeve.

"The inspiration for this baby bag collection was non-baby bags," said Hosk. "Anything you could use when your baby is grown up too. For example, you can still use the tote, you can still use the clutch as your kids get older. You can transition with them throughout your life. I want my bags to be super chic, ones I can bring to the beach, and no one will know it's a baby bag."

Shop Béis x Elsa

Ranging from $58 to $158, Béis and Elsa's collection of fun patterns and functional designs makes it the perfect holiday gift for any mom you know. Below, check out the brand new collaboration, as well as more luggage and accessories to shop from Béis.

The Backpack Tote
The Backpack Tote
Beis
The Backpack Tote

This 2-in-1 bag transforms from a backpack to a tote with ease, with enough room for a laptop and insulated pockets for keeping snacks on hand.

$138
The Tote
The Tote
Beis
The Tote

Available in three adorable prints, you would never guess this tote is a diaper bag. Reviewers love the addition of handle grips that keep the bag from falling off your shoulder.

$158
The Caddy
The Caddy
Beis
The Caddy

Carry this caddy by itself or insert it into The Tote to keep all your baby needs organized with insulated bottle compartments, stroller straps, and plenty of pockets.

$58
The Clutch
The Clutch
Beis
The Clutch

Keep all your essentials handy with this shockingly roomy clutch that rolls out into a baby changing station.

$68
The Gift Set
The Gift Set
Beis
The Gift Set

An adorable gift for any mom in your life, this set includes a sun hat and stuffed toy wrapped in a bento cloth.

$58

More Béis Travel Essentials

The Everyday Pet Tote
The Everyday Pet Tote
Beis
The Everyday Pet Tote

If you need a bag for your fur baby rather than a human baby, this travel carrier keeps your pet cozy and comfy while on the go.

$128
The Diaper Bag
Beis Diaper Bag
BÉIS
The Diaper Bag

Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more.

$178
The Carry-On Roller
The Carry-On Roller
Beis
The Carry-On Roller

Choose between beige, black, grey, navy, or strawberry milkshake pink for this 360-degree rolling carry-on, complete with an expandable body and cushioned handles.

$198
The Weekender
Beis Travel Tote
Beis
The Weekender

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient tote on the go.

$98
The Dopp Kit
The Dopp Kit
Beis
The Dopp Kit

This spill-proof bag keeps all your products and potions organized with two compartments and hanging loops.

$48

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 30% on All Samsonite Luggage at This Early Black Friday Sale

Away Luggage Drops Limited-Edition ‘90s Pop Collection

Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals: Save on Samsonite, Rockland and More

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save 25% on Labor Day Travel Gear

15 Best Amazon Luggage Sets to Shop for Your Summer Vacation

The Best Luggage and Travel Gear for Spring