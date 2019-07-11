Is Donald Glover secretly married?

Though he's notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, the actor briefly opened up about his relationship with Michelle White while speaking with ET at a press junket for the upcoming remake of The Lion King on Wednesday, calling her his "wife."

During the interview, Donald, who shares two kids with Michelle, was discussing how funny it was to watch eldest son Legend's reactions to the film. He said that prior to the premiere screening, he never told Legend that he was the one who voiced Simba.

"When I came on screen he was like [looking back and forth, confused]. He gave me the double take a couple of times," Donald recalled. "He kept looking and my wife was like, 'Oh, he's getting it. He's getting it.'"

But wait, did you get THAT? "My wife."

Donald (who wasn't wearing a wedding ring during our interview), 35, and Michelle, 30, have never officially spoken out about a marriage ever happening to the press, but rumors that these two secretly tied the knot have been swirling for a while now.

The speculation contradicts what Donald once told The Hollywood Reporter about marriage in 2017, however. "It doesn't serve the purpose that I would want it to serve," he said at the time.

Donald, who also goes by his stage name, Childish Gambino, is constantly in the spotlight, but has somehow mastered the art of keeping his personal life private. He and Michelle have never appeared on a red carpet together, and with the exception of a few paparazzi pics, there are barely any photos of the two together online.

Donald has, however, given Michelle a few shout-outs at various awards shows. At the 2017 Emmy Awards, for example, he said, "I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get."

Regardless of his marital status, Donald seems to be loving his life at home with Michelle and their two kids. He also gushed over Legend on the red carpet at The Lion King premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

"This is my son's favorite movie. He's, like, a big animal person," he told ET. "I wasn't going to tell him that I was in it. I was just going to let him see it and see what happened. And I was like, 'Hey, do you want to see The Lion King?' And he said, 'Yeah, Beyonce's is in it, right?''"

"Her demo is wide-reaching," he added. "He's super excited about it."

