Jamie Lee Curtis is upset for her friend and Halloween Ends co-star, Kyle Richards, after seeing the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Curtis told ET's Will Marfuggi that she was not too happy after getting a sneak peek at Wednesday's episode.

"I was very upset when I saw the trailer for it, because Kyle was genuinely upset and I really like Kyle Richards," Curtis said, while at the premiere for Halloween Ends Tuesday night.

Richards told ET ahead of the horror film's premiere, that Curtis stopped by the reunion taping to share her story of appearing earlier on in season 12 and support her co-star, telling ET she was "really grateful" to have her there.

While Curtis said she admittedly does not watch the show, she called Richards concerned after watching the reality TV star get emotional in the clip.

"I don't know who made her upset, but I called her out of real concern. That was a level of stress and upset that you wanna see in a horror movie out of her, not in a reality TV show, and so, that was important to me," she continued.

As for Halloween Ends, the real horror film the pair star in, Curtis said she feels proud of where the franchise has come since its start 44 years ago, and proud of her character, Laurie Strode, for never giving up.

"I feel like I've done what I really needed to do with this. I never thought any of it would happen, and here I am 44 years later," Curtis gushed. I'm proud of it, proud of these three movies that we made. I'm proud of the 1978 -- I'm proud of Laurie Strode as this ultimate girl who doesn't give up, and I think her message that you don't give up no matter what, is crucial and I think more than ever today we need to hear that message of hope and possibility."

Strode's legacy, and in turn, her own, Curtis said, is one of "perseverance and courage."

"Laurie Strode simply represents an innocent girl who had her life brutalized by a monster, who didn't ever give up, and the final girl was really born from that -- off her, and I'm very proud that my legacy, as a human being, as an actor when I die, which I will, you know is, that I was Laurie Strode, the girl who never gave up."

"And I think that's a legacy of perseverance and courage and intelligence that is a beautiful thing to wrap myself in," she added.



Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie Lee Curtis on Potential 'Freaky Friday' Sequel (Exclusive)

Jamie Lee Curtis Haunts Viewers in New 'Halloween Ends' Trailer

Kyle Richards Gets Honest About 'Strained' 'RHOBH' Relationships

Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel and Saying Goodbye to ‘Halloween’ Franchise (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery