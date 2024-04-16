Jana Kramer is on the other side of heartbreak and healing, though she maintains a healthy relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

On Monday, the "I Got the Boy" songstress got candid about the close relationship she has with Caussin, with whom she shares children Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5.

In a Q&A shared on her Instagram Story, a follower asked, "How are you and Mike so close after everything?"

Kramer answered the question over a picture of Caussin and their daughter.

Jana Kramer breaks down how she remains close to ex-husband Mike Caussin. - Jana Kramer/Instagram

"You have to love your kids more than you hate your ex. And I don't hate him just so we're clear. I don't hate anyone. Life is too short to allow anyone to affect your present or future," the 40-year-old county songstress wrote. "I could hold a grudge and be the nasty ex wife forever if I wanted and forever throw things in his face...but why? There's zero energy or need for that."

Kramer continued, "Our past is our past absolutely and we still can have moments of frustration but we love our kids enough to do what's best for them. I will never be the parent that talks badly about their father to their kids. And though again we aren't perfect I'm proud of the way we have dealt with it. It takes group effort from all so thanks @m_caussin and @superiorstriker."

Kramer and Caussin -- who is a former football player -- began their relationship in 2014. The pair officially tied the knot in 2015. Shortly after their marriage and welcoming Jolie, it was revealed that Caussin cheated with multiple women. The retired NFL star revealed that he was being treated for a sex addiction, and the pair continued to work on their relationship, often opening up about the perils on their joint podcast, The Whine Down.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin ended their marriage in 2021. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In 2021, Kramer officially filed for divorce and ended their years-long relationship. In her filing, Kramer accused her ex of "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."

In November, Caussin returned to The Whine Down podcast, exclusively hosted by Kramer, and addressed "how far we've come" in the run up to the release of her book, Making Peace With Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come.

"We were so bad post-divorce, for a year, and then we got to a good place, and I was like, 'I don't want that energy again,'" she recalled.

During the reflective episode, Caussin revealed that he blamed Kramer for his issues, instead of taking full responsibility for his actions. A move that warmed her heart.

"I used Jana as my scapegoat... I was like, 'If I can blame it all on her, it's not my fault,'" Caussin said. "And that's bulls**t."

Jana Kramer is engaged to Allan Russell. The pair welcomed their first child together in 2021. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"I've never heard you say that, and I do appreciate that," Kramer told her ex.

Kramer is currently in a relationship with Allan Russell. In November, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Roman James Russell. The One Tree Hill alum got engaged to the former soccer player after six months of dating in 2023.

In September 2023, Kramer poke to ET and admitted that she wanted to hurry up and marry Russell. So much so, she considered eloping.

"It's a lot because at first I was just like, 'Let's elope.' We both had weddings," she told ET. "But for me I want to marry this man so bad. It's the one I really want to marry. I want that moment."

